Photo Coverage: Inside the Gypsy Robe Ceremony for GROUNDHOG DAY

Groundhog Day opened this week at the August Wilson Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture photos of the sacred Gypsy Robe ceremony before the production's opening night performance. We're taking you behind the scenes with recipient Joseph Medeiros below!

Madeiros' previous Broadway credits include: Doctor Zhivago, Matilda the Musical, Guys and Dolls, and Big.

The Gypsy Robe began in 1950, when Bill Bradley, in the chorus of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, borrowed a dressing gown from Chorus member Florence Baum and sent it to a friend in CALL ME MADAM on opening night Oct 12, 1950 saying it was worn by all the Ziegfeld beauties and would "bless" the show. A cabbage rose from Ethel Merman's gown was added and the robe was passed along to the next Broadway musical on opening night. The tradition evolved so that the robe is now presented to the "gypsy" who has performed the most Broadway musicals on a chorus contract. Along the way, the robe is decorated, painted, patched, stitched, and signed by everyone in the show, becoming a fanciful patchwork for an entire Broadway season.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



