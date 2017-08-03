Photo Coverage: Inside the First Day Rehearsal for Playwrights Horizons THE TREASURER

Playwrights Horizons will present The Treasurer, the world premiere of a new play by Max Posner (Judy) and directed by three-time Lortel Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit, Our Town, Adding Machine). Commissioned by Playwrights Horizons, the play will be the second production of the theater company's 2017/2018 Season.

The cast of The Treasurer will feature Marinda Anderson (Bella: An American Tall Tale, A Life, Far From Heaven at Playwrights; Every Good Girl), Pun Bandhu (Wit on Broadway, Plenty, Informed Consent, True and Solid Ground, Faust), Tony Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Deanna Dunagan (August: Osage County, Man and Superman, regionally in Other Desert Cities, James Joyce's The Dead) and Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Peter Friedman (Fly By Night, The Great God Pan, The Shaggs, After the Revolution, Circle Mirror Transformation, The Heidi Chronicles at Playwrights; Ragtime; The Open House).

The production will begin previews Wednesday, September 6 with an Opening Night set for Tuesday, September 26 at 8PM at the company's Peter Jay Sharp Theater (416 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement is currently scheduled to play through Sunday, October 22.

Ida Armstrong (Ms. Dunagan) is broke, lonely and fading fast. And she's spending all of her children's money, forcing her son (Mr. Friedman) to assume the unwanted role of The Treasurer: an arrangement that becomes untenable the more he questions his devotion to her. In this darkly funny, sharply intimate portrait, Max Posner chronicles the strained ties between a son and his aging mother, and the hell of a guilty conscience.

