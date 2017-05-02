Photo Coverage: Inside the Dramatists Guild Fund's Salon with Stephen Schwartz
The Dramatists Guild Fund celebrated the work of Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 1, at the Uterberg Residence. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you an inside look in the photos below!
Dramatists Guild Fund Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the writers of the American Theater where award-winning dramatists share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.
The Dramatists Guild Fund is the public charity arm of the Dramatists Guild of America. Its mission is to aid and nurture writers for the theater; to fund nonprofit theaters producing contemporary American works; and to heighten awareness, appreciation, and support of theater across the country. Each year, DGF awards grants to nonprofit theatrical organizations across the country that produce works by American writers, provides emergency aid to writers facing illness or other unforeseen circumstances, and supports numerous educational programs and writing development opportunities for dramatists.
For more information, visit www.dgfund.org.
Photo credit: Walter McBride
Stephen Schwartz
Daniel Lazour
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz
Rachel Routh and Gretchen Cryer
Kara Unterberg and Gretchen Cryer
Andrew Lippa and Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz and Daniel Lazour
Stephen Schwartz and Tyler Hack
Andrew Lippa and Michael McCorry Rose
Andrew Lippa and Michael Riedel
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz and Andrew Lippa
Stephen Schwartz and Michael McCorry Rose
Michael McCorry Rose
Stephen Schwartz and Michael McCorry Rose
Michael McCorry Rose
Stephen Schwartz and Michael McCorry Rose
Michael McCorry Rose
Michael McCorry Rose attends the DGF Salon with Stephen Schwartz at the Uterberg Residence on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Stephen Schwartz and Michael McCorry Rose
Michael McCorry Rose and Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz and Gretchen Cryer
Kara Unterberg and daughter
Stephen Schwartz and Kara Unterberg
Kara Unterberg and daughter
Stephen Schwartz and Michael Riedel
Stephen Schwartz and Michael Riedel
Stephen Schwartz and Ken Fallin
Stephen Schwartz and Tyler Hack
Michael Riedel
Michael Riedel, Ken Fallin and Stanley Steinberg
Michael Riedel and Ken Fallin
Ken Fallin
DGF Salon with Stephen Schwartz