Photo Coverage: Inside the Dramatists Guild Fund's Salon with Stephen Schwartz

The Dramatists Guild Fund celebrated the work of Stephen Schwartz on Monday, May 1, at the Uterberg Residence. BroadwayWorld was there and brings you an inside look in the photos below!

Dramatists Guild Fund Salons offer a behind-the-scenes peek into the creative process of the writers of the American Theater where award-winning dramatists share never-before-heard songs and the stories behind their most beloved works.

The Dramatists Guild Fund is the public charity arm of the Dramatists Guild of America. Its mission is to aid and nurture writers for the theater; to fund nonprofit theaters producing contemporary American works; and to heighten awareness, appreciation, and support of theater across the country. Each year, DGF awards grants to nonprofit theatrical organizations across the country that produce works by American writers, provides emergency aid to writers facing illness or other unforeseen circumstances, and supports numerous educational programs and writing development opportunities for dramatists.

For more information, visit www.dgfund.org.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles