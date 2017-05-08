Photo Coverage: Go Inside Karaoke for a Cause at BROADWAY ACTS FOR WOMEN

Just last night, A is For presented Broadway Acts for Women- a star-studded karaoke event hosted by Cecily Strong. The special event featured Emmy winner Martha Plimpton, Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Hamilton star Mandy Gonzalez, Hamilton star Brian D'Arcy James, Award winner Keith Carradine, Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Bronx Tale's Ariana DeBose, Noah Galvin & Tony nominee Rebecca Luker.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night and you can check out photos below!

Founded in 2012, A is For is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing women's reproductive rights and ending the stigma against abortion care. A is For envisions a world in which every woman has access to the full spectrum of reproductive choice. "Broadway Acts for Women" has raised over 100k to benefit reproductive rights organizations. Reproductive rights advocacy organization A is For is once again bringing together stars of stage and screen with "Broadway Acts for Women: A Star-Studded Night of Karaoke and Comedy" on May 7, 2017. The night of karaoke and comedy will feature performances from Broadway stars, actors, and comedians who support access to reproductive health care. Broadway Acts for Women is the only benefit that brings the Broadway community out in force for abortion rights and reproductive health care. Audience members will have the chance to bid on their favorite Broadway stars singing the song of their choice accompanied by fantastic auction and raffle items. A fast paced, outrageous night of dinner and music you won't want to miss. For more information, visit www.aisfor.org

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Noah Galvin