Photo Coverage: Gnomes and Humans Alike Stroll the AMELIE Opening Night Red Carpet!

Apr. 4, 2017  

The new Broadway musical, Amelie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, opened just last night at the Walter Kerr Theatre, marking Tony nominee Phillipa Soo's return to Broadway. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!

Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.

Directed by Tony winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

