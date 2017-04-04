Photo Coverage: Gnomes and Humans Alike Stroll the AMELIE Opening Night Red Carpet!
The new Broadway musical, Amelie, a new musical based on the beloved five-time Oscar-nominated film, opened just last night at the Walter Kerr Theatre, marking Tony nominee Phillipa Soo's return to Broadway. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the red carpet below!
Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small, but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Come be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection and sees possibility around every corner. In these uncertain times, Amélie is someone to believe in.
Directed by Tony winner Pam Mackinnon (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), with a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza) and an original score by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen, AMÉLIE is a heartwarming comedy that "proves that the world is better when we're all in it together" (Paste Magazine).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Amelie Gnome
Guillame Laurant
Guillame Laurant
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Amy Ryan
Amy Ryan
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell
Celia Keenan-Bolger
Andrew Rannells
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Andrew Rannells
RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry
RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry
RenÃ©e Elise Goldsberry
Edie Falco
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Laura Dreyfuss
Laura Dreyfuss
Pam Mackinnon
Sam Pinkleton
Sam Pinkleton and Pam Mackinnon
Barbara Barrie
Crystal Dickinson
Brandon Dirden
Brandon Dirden and Crystal Dickinson
Tovah Feldshuh
Tovah Feldshuh
Tovah Feldshuh
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale
Tom Kitt
Austin Smith
Austin Smith
Jeremy Shamos
Nina Hellman and Jeremy Shamos
Lilla Crawford
Lilla Crawford
Seth Rudetsky
Seth Rudetsky
Jordan Roth
Jordan Roth
Ellen Burstyn
Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase and Ingrid Michaelson
Sheldon Harnick, Margery Harnick and Aaron Harnick
David Zinn
Sam Pinkleton
David Zinn, Pam Mackinnon and Sam Pinkleton