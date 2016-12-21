Photo Coverage: Broadway Shines Spreads Warmth This Holiday Season with Annual Coat Drive

Broadway Shines, the organization of Broadway kids serving to mobilize the Broadway community to help children and families in need, just concluded this year's coat drive. Since 2010, the kids of Broadway have been supporting GMA's 'Warm Coats & Warm Hearts' drive. The organization has already collected more than 350 coats for the cause this year and anticipates a donation tally of approximately 400 coats.

"It is a privilege to redirect the spotlight away from us and onto important social causes. By donating and collecting coats, we have a chance to make a difference and help keep people warm this winter," said Rachel Khutorsky (Shrek the Musical). Broadway Shines ambassador, Makenzi Rae Fischbach (Billy Elliot) said "I believe it is so important that everyone has a way to stay warm during the colder months. People are living without homes so they should at least be able to have a way to keep themselves warm. People with homes and multiple jackets complain about the cold weather all of the time meanwhile there are people out there that don't have any jackets or a warm home to return to at the end of the day. If we can't give them homes the least we can do to help them is to provide them with a way to stay warm."

Rachel, Mazkenzi Rae and three additional Broadway Shines Ambassadors - Juliana Rigoglioso (Mary Poppins), Mavis Simpson-Ernst (Evita), and Mary Stewart Sullivan (Enron) - directed this year's coat drive. In the spirit of Broadway giving, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Kinky Boots, Lion King, Matilda, and On Your Feet have joined in the Broadway Shines effort and really worked hard to collect new or gently used coats for those in need.

Broadway Shines was founded by Stephen Daldry and Tammie Cumming. The dream for Broadway Shines is to become a global organization that aligns its mission with the United Nations Global/Sustainable Goals and work with the Broadway community in support of other philanthropic organizations, while providing leadership and mentor opportunities for the youth on Broadway from current and past Broadway shows and equity tours.

Photo Credit: Jessica Gordon



