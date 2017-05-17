Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon

Just yesterday, New Dramatists, Tony® Honor recipient and the nation's premier playwright development laboratory, honored 10-time Tony Award®-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel with their 2017 Outstanding Career Achievement Awards at its 68th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute.

The event featured performances by the stars of Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly and J. Harrison Ghee; and a performance from Indecent; as well as special tributes by award winning playwrights Nilo Cruz and Sarah Ruhl, and Tony Award®-winning actress Cherry Jones.

Each year, New Dramatists salutes an individual who has made an outstanding artistic contribution to the theatre community. Past luncheon honorees include Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Susan Stroman, Seth Gelblum, Bernadette Peters, Roger Berlind, Julie Taymor, Horton Foote, Edward Albee, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Julie Andrews, Glenn Close, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Miller, Neil Simon, Jerry Herman, Terrence McNally, Barbara Cook, John Kander & Fred Ebb, August Wilson, and Gwen Verdon.

Founded in 1949 by Michaela O'Harra in association with Howard Lindsay, Richard Rodgers, Russel Crouse, Oscar Hammerstein II, John Golden, Moss Hart, Maxwell Anderson, John Wharton, Robert E. Sherwood and Elmer Rice, New Dramatists is one of the country's leading playwright centers and a nationally recognized new play laboratory, unrivaled in the depth and duration of its commitment to writers. In the 68 years since its founding, over 600 new dramatists have passed through our doors, creating work that has laid the foundation for contemporary American dramatic literature.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles