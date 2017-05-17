Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon

May. 17, 2017  

Just yesterday, New Dramatists, Tony® Honor recipient and the nation's premier playwright development laboratory, honored 10-time Tony Award®-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel with their 2017 Outstanding Career Achievement Awards at its 68th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute.

The event featured performances by the stars of Kinky Boots, Killian Donnelly and J. Harrison Ghee; and a performance from Indecent; as well as special tributes by award winning playwrights Nilo Cruz and Sarah Ruhl, and Tony Award®-winning actress Cherry Jones.

Each year, New Dramatists salutes an individual who has made an outstanding artistic contribution to the theatre community. Past luncheon honorees include Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Susan Stroman, Seth Gelblum, Bernadette Peters, Roger Berlind, Julie Taymor, Horton Foote, Edward Albee, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury, Julie Andrews, Glenn Close, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Miller, Neil Simon, Jerry Herman, Terrence McNally, Barbara Cook, John Kander & Fred Ebb, August Wilson, and Gwen Verdon.

Founded in 1949 by Michaela O'Harra in association with Howard Lindsay, Richard Rodgers, Russel Crouse, Oscar Hammerstein II, John Golden, Moss Hart, Maxwell Anderson, John Wharton, Robert E. Sherwood and Elmer Rice, New Dramatists is one of the country's leading playwright centers and a nationally recognized new play laboratory, unrivaled in the depth and duration of its commitment to writers. In the 68 years since its founding, over 600 new dramatists have passed through our doors, creating work that has laid the foundation for contemporary American dramatic literature.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The New Dramatists' 68th Annual Spring Luncheon honoring Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the Marriott Marquis on May 16, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Paula Vogel

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Paula Vogel and Anne Fausto-Sterling

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jordan Roth and Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lynn Cohen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Daryl Roth, Rebecca Taichman and Paula Vogel with the â€˜Indecentâ€™ Family

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lisa Lampanelli

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Josh Groban

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The â€˜Groundhog Dayâ€™ Family

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Irene Sankoff and David Hein with the â€˜Come From Awayâ€™ Family

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Michael Xavier

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jeremy Kushnier

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jeremy Kushnier and Ruby Lewis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lucas Hnath

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Caroline O'Connor

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Brandon Uranowitz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Terrence McNally

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Denis Jones

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Alison Wright, Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson from â€˜Sweatâ€™

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Alison Wright

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Johanna Day

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Michelle Wilson

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
J.T. Rogers

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Michael Aronov

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Michael Aronov and J.T. Rogers

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lucas Steele

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Sarah Ruhl and Susan Hilferty

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Andrew Rannells

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Judith Light

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Andrew Rannells and Judith Light

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The Dear Evan Hansen creative team: writers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, producer Stacey Mindich, writer Steven Levenson, and director Michael Greif

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Justin Paul, Benj Pasek and Stacey Mindich

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The Dear Evan Hansen creative team: writers Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, producer Stacey Mindich, writer Steven Levenson, and director Michael Greif with cast

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jennifer Laura Thompson and Rachel Bay Jones

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
â€˜The Great Cometâ€™: Sam Pinkleton, Dave Malloy, Josh Groban, DenÃ©e Benton, Lucas Steele, Rachel Chavkin, Bradley King, and Paloma Young

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Alex Lacamoire

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Josh Groban, Denee Benton and Lucas Steele

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The cast from â€˜The Play That Goes Wrongâ€™

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Khris Davis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Corey Hawkins

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Robert Schenkkan

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jennifer Ehle

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Andrew Call

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Danny Rubin and Andrew Call

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The â€˜Groundhog Dayâ€™ Family

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Barrett Doss and Danny Rubin

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Barrett Doss

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Gideon Glick

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jackie Hoffman

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jayne Houdyshell

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Stephanie J. Block

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Doug Wright and Amanda Green

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Doug Wright

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Amanda Green

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Richard Thomas

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jim Dale

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Christopher Sieber

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lynn Nottage

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Diane Paulus

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
John Douglas Thompson

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Nick Cordero

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Kate Whoriskey

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Rita Moreno

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Kate Burton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jessica Hecht

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Kate Burton and Jessica Hecht

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The New Dramatists' 68th Annual Spring Luncheon honoring Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the Marriott Marquis on May 16, 2017 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Rita Moreno

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jessica Hecht

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
David Hyde Pierce

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Kate Burton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Kate Whoriskey

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Nick Cordero

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Johanna Day

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
John Douglas Thompson

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lynn Nottage

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Diane Paulus

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Julie Taymor

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Stephanie J. Block

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Richard Thomas

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jayne Houdyshell

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Gideon Glick

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Khris Davis

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Barrett Doss

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jennifer Ehle

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Robert Schenkkan

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The cast from â€˜The Play That Goes Wrongâ€™

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Josh Groban

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Denee Benton

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Andrew Rannells

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Judith Light

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Corey Cott

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Paula Vogel

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Kristine Nielsen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Brandon Uranowitz

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Jeremy Kushnier

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Daryl Roth

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Caroline O'Connor

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Michael Xavier

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lynn Cohen

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Rita Moreno

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
Lisa Lampanelli

Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
The New Dramatists' 68th Annual Spring Luncheon honoring Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel


Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel at the New Dramatists 68th Annual Spring Luncheon
  • Photo Coverage: Broadway Celebrates Michael Greif at New York Theatre Workshop's 2017 Spring Gala!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Tony Nominees - OSLO's Jefferson Mays
  • Photo Coverage: Janeane Garofalo, Lili Taylor & Celia Weston Get Ready to Kick Off the New Broadway Season with MARVIN'S ROOM
  • UP ON THE MARQUEE: 1984 Brings Dystopia to Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: The Lovely Laura Osnes Joins the Sardi's Wall of Fame

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com