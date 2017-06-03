Photo Coverage: Backstage with DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ANASTASIA, and More at Stars In The Alley

STARS IN THE ALLEY, hosted by Tituss Burgess, presented its free outdoor concert yesterday in Shubert Alley, between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets, featuring the casts of ANASTASIA, BANDSTAND, COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MISS SAIGON and more.

BroadwayWorld was backstage to catch up with everyone's favorite stars, check out the photos below!

Produced by the Broadway League, STARS IN THE ALLEY celebrates the end of the 2016-2017 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2017 Tony Awards. The event consisted of performances from more than 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride