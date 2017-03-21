Photo Coverage: AVENUE Q's Puppet Trump & Puppet Hillary Debate Puppet Rights on World Puppetry Day!

In honor of World Puppetry Day, the Off Broadway company of Avenue Q will conduct a Puppet Press Conference at New World Stages in NYC to declare and demand puppet rights be heard. Honorary Puppet Trump & Puppet Hillary reunited with to discuss this years top concerns for the puppet Q-mmunity.

AVENUE Q is the Tony Award-winning musical featuring a cast of people and puppets, now in its 14th year on stage in NYC and around the globe. Avenue Q is the hilarious and internationally acclaimed musical about a group of 20-somethings - people and puppets alike - who move to New York with big dreams and tiny bank accounts. Together they live as neighbors on a rundown block in New York City as they try to discover their purpose in life. The musical's characters include Princeton, Kate Monster, Trekkie Monster, Lucy The Slut, Nicky, Rod, Gary Coleman, the Bad Idea Bears, Brian and Christmas Eve.

The current cast of Avenue Q includes Ben Durocher, Elizabeth Ann Berg, GRACE CHOI, Jason Jacoby, Nicholas Kohn, Danielle K. Thomas, Kerri Brackin, Jed Resnick, Katie Boren, Michael Liscio, Jr. and Imari Hardon.