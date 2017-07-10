Penn Station Construction Begins Today, Triggering Delays for Commuters

Attention commuters! Today marks the beginning of an eight-week period of construction at New York City's transportation hub, Penn Station. During the period, during which track space will be reduced by 20 percent, Amtrack, Long Island Railroad and NJ Transit schedules will be greatly impacted.

According to the New York Times, "Some routes are unusually crowded and there have been brief delays, but no major problems have been reported."

A statement from MTA reads: "Amtrak emergency repair work at Penn Station will cause service disruptions for about 10,000 customers who ride with us during the weekday rush hours. We know that cancelled or diverted trains and revised stopping patterns are never fun for anyone, and that sudden changes to a perfectly mastered routine can be a major inconvenience."

Click here for a complete list of schedule changes and plan ahead to get to the theatre on time!

