Paul Anka to Sing Customized Version of 'My Way' at Trump Inauguration

A source tells RadarOnline exclusively that Paul Anka will sing a special version of his iconic song 'My Way' at the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20th. The 75-year-old will customize the lyrics to the number to reflect the political journey of the new Commander-in-Chief.



An insider tells the site, "Paul was asked by the members of the Trump inauguration committee and he was only too happy to do it for his longtime friend. While everyone else was running scared from performing at the inauguration, Paul stood fast. He wasn't about to be intimated by anyone!"

The source continues, "Now, Paul has re-written those lyrics especially for Donald Trump, which he will perform during the inaugural dance for Donald and his lovely First Lady, Melania" said the source. "Paul won't let the cat out of the bag or reveal his new lyrics yet, but will be tailor-made for President Trump. . .and it will be huge!"

Anka is best known for such mega hits as "Diana", "Lonely Boy", "Put Your Head on My Shoulder", and "(You're) Having My Baby". He wrote such well-known music as the theme for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and one of Tom Jones's biggest hits, "She's a Lady", as well as the English lyrics for Frank Sinatra's signature song, "My Way", which has been covered by many including Elvis Presley.

