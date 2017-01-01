Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow: Flashback to SOMETHING ROTTEN'S Broadway Run!

Click Here for More Articles on SOMETHING ROTTEN

Today, January 1st, we will flip our last omelette and Shakespeare will do his last hip thrust as Something Rotten! says goodbye. After over 600 performances, the hilarious hit musical will take its final bow and it's time we begin to say goodbye. During its run, Something Rotten! racked in 10 Tony nominations in 2015 including a win for Christian Borle for his work as the Bard himself, Shakespeare.

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!

Before we bid farewell to Something Rotten! BroadwayWorld has rounded up some of our favorite videos from its magical and hilarious run. Check them out below!

Welcome to the Renaissance!

The cast celebrates their first performance on Broadway:

Something Rotten performs at the 2015 Macy's Thanksgivng Day Parade

The cast performs a medley on the Today Show

The cast performs on the View

In the studio with the cast!

Christian Borle accepts his Tony Award for Something Rotten!

Learn the moves to "Will Power" with the cast

Something Rotten! Performs "It's Tony Time"

Something Rotten! presents the 1st Annual "Golden Skillet Awards"

Three of the current Broadway principals will be reprising their roles on tour: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom. The touring cast also features Maggie Lakis as Bea, Blake Hammond as Nostradamus, Autumn Hurlbert as Portia, Scott Cote as Brother Jeremiah and Jeff Brooks as Shylock.

The National Tour will launch at the Boston Opera House January 17-29, 2017, following a preview period at Proctors in Schenectady, NY. The announced tour route includes Schenectady (preview performances): January 10-15, 2017; Boston: January 17-29, 2017; Pittsburgh: January 31-February 5, 2017; St. Louis: February 7-19, 2017; Cincinnati: February 21-March 5, 2017; Tampa:March 7-12, 2017; Naples: March 14-19, 2017; Ft. Lauderdale: March 21-April 2, 2017; Durham:April 4-9, 2017; Greenville: April 11-16, 2017; Baltimore: April 18-23, 2017; Cleveland: April 25-May 14, 2017; Omaha: May 16-21, 2017; Tulsa: May 23-28, 2017; Austin: May 30-June 4, 2017; Houston: June 6-11, 2017; Dallas: June 13-25, 2017; Nashville: June 27-July 2, 2017; Chicago:July 11-23, 2017; and Kansas City: July 25-30, 2017.

