Original New York Cast to Dance CAGNEY to the West Coast

In honor of Hollywood's "tough guy in tap shoes" James Cagney, who would have turned 118 today, producer Riki Kane Larimer (On The Town, Gigi, West End's Memphis) announced the West Coast Premiere of the hit musical CAGNEY.

The critically-acclaimed production features a book by Peter Colley (The Donnelly) and music & lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern (Fame, First Wives Club). Bill Castellino(Storyville, Jolson) will direct, with choreography by Tony Award-nominee Joshua Bergasse (On The Town, Gigi, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), the exclusive engagement, starring Creighton and the original New York cast.

Performances play October 5 - 29, 2017, with the official press opening on Sunday, October 8, at the El Portal Theatre on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage (5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood).

"This is the first show I have ever produced and I fell into a winner with CAGNEY - great story, wonderful score, amazing tap dancing! We just came off a spectacular 14-month run at New York's Westside Theater and now we're on our way to Los Angeles with our incredibly talented original New York cast," said Riki Kane Larimer, Producer of CAGNEY. "We are thrilled that the El Portal's Debbie Reynolds Mainstage has given us the opportunity to bring our hit show to the West Coast."

"The two most important places I always wanted this story of James Cagney to be told were New York City, where he grew up and where his character was forged, and Hollywood where his talent and on-screen magnetism made him one of the greatest film legends of all time," said Robert Creighton. "It's an honor to get to tell Mr. Cagney's story and I am thrilled that this dream-come-true project is having its day in the California sun!"

CAGNEY, a dramatic new musical, follows the life of the legendary James Cagney from the streets of New York to his rise from a vaudeville song-and-dance man to one of the brightest stars of Hollywood as the original tough guy. Broadway's Robert Creighton, who plays the title role, leads a cast of six that tap dance through a score that blends original music with classic George M. Cohan favorites: Give My Regards To Broadway, You're A Grand Old Flag and Yankee Doodle Dandy.

In addition to Broadway veteran and hoofer Robert Creighton (Upcoming Broadway musicalDisney's Frozen, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Anything Goes, The Lion King) as the legendary James Cagney, CAGNEY also features original New York cast members Jeremy Benton as Bob Hope / others (42nd Street, White Christmas), Danette Holden as Ma Cagney / Jane / others(Annie), Bruce Sabath as Jack Warner / others (Company), Josh Walden as Bill Cagney / others(Ragtime), and Ellen Zolezzi as Willie Cagney / others (Seussical). Standbys include: Jeffry Denman, Tim Falter, Karen Hyland, and Freddie Kimmel.

The creative team includes James Morgan (set), Martha Bromelmeier (costumes), Michael Gilliam (lights), Janie Bullard (sound), Mark Pirolo (projections), music coordination by Larry Lelli and fight direction by ChristIan Kelly-Sordelet and Rick Sordelet. The Production Stage Manager is Rhonda Picou. Carol Hanzel is the Casting Director and Brierpatch Productionsprovides General Management.

CAGNEY is produced by Riki Kane Larimer in association with Mary Cossette, Kate Edelman Johnson, Michael Kane, Joel B. Grossman and The Cagney Company LLC.

CAGNEY originally had its New York premiere at The York Theatre Company in May 2015, where it played a limited five-week sold out engagement. The musical, presented by Riki Kane Larimer, moved to New York's Westside Theatre and played a sensational 14-month run from March 16, 2016 - May 28, 2017 for a total of 502 performances.

CAGNEY will perform a strictly limited engagement from October 5 - 29, 2017, with the official press opening on Sunday, October 8 at 3:00 p.m., at the El Portal Theatre's Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. Performance schedule is Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Schedule notes: There will be no performances on Saturday, October 14. There will be a performance on Friday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. and onSunday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. Please also note that the Sunday, October 15 matinee will begin at 2:00 p.m., not the regular matinee time of 3:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $25 - $75 with Premium Seating at $89. Premium tickets include complimentary valet parking. Single tickets are now on sale and available online at CagneyTheMusical.com or by phone at 866-811-4111. For groups of 10 or more call 818-508-4200. For additional information about CAGNEY visit CagneyTheMusical.com.

