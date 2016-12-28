On This Day: 1976 - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Revived on Broadway for 167 Performances

On this day in 1976 the first Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof opened at the Winter Garden Theatre starring Zero Mostel reprising his Tony Award-winning role. The production, however, would be short-lived - running a mere 167 performances. Jerome Robbins directed and choreographed the revival.

Fiddler would go on to be revived again in 1981 (starring original Broadway Golde Maria Karnilova and Herschel Bernardi who's son would go on to play Tevye in the currently running revival) for 53 performances, in 1990 for 241 performances, in 2004 for 817 performances, and again in 2015 for 464 performances.

See Zero Mostel perform "If I Were a Rich Man" below.

