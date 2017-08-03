Off-Broadway's THE CRUSADE OF CONNOR STEPHENS Streams Live Tonight

Tonight's performance of the Off-Broadway production The Crusade of Connor Stephens will be live-streamed, allowing theater-lovers to experience the critically-acclaimed production from anywhere in the world.

The live stream, which begins at 8pm, can be accessed by visiting www.Crusade2017.com/livestream. Advance registration is on sale for $1.99 through August 2nd, and then $3.99 for day-of admission and subsequent viewings. Purchase once, view the recording multiple times.

"We are so thrilled to utilize this new technology to allow people from across the globe to experience The Crusade of Connor Stephens in a groundbreaking way," said Dewey Moss, author and director. "The live-streaming of a new Off-Broadway play is a rare occurrence and we are excited to share the play with the world."

How do families with differing viewpoints survive in Trump's America? In The Crusade of Connor Stephens, extreme loss shakes a Texas family following a tragic school shooting. In the midst of widespread media attention, their story becomes an allegory for the national debate over religion, tolerance, LGBT issues, and the seedlings of hate. With humor and resilience, they will discover the brutal universal truths that define the American family in the 21st century.

The cast of The Crusade of Connor Stephens features James Kiberd (All My Children, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Taming of the Shrew), former "Dell Dude" Ben Curtis (Take Me Out, Buried Child), Julie Campbell (Beautiful Thing, King Lear), Kathleen Huber (An Ideal Husband), Kathryn Leask (The Exonerated, The Right Kind of People), Jacques Mitchell (Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Clifton Samuels (Follies), and Alec Shaw (How to Transcend a Happy Marriage).

James Noone (Broadway's Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Jekyll and Hyde) is the scenic designer. Teresa Snider-Stein (Broadway's I'm Not Rappaport, Everett Beekin) is the costume designer. Zach Blane (Roundabout's Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, Suicide Incorporated) is the lighting designer. David Lawson (The York's You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Urban Stages' Angry Young Man) is the sound designer.

The Crusade of Connor Stephens made its world premiere at the 2017 Midtown International Theater Festival to sold out audiences and critical acclaim. It won 7 MITF awards, including: Best Overall Production (DMoss Productions), Best Play (Dewey Moss), Best Director (Dewey Moss), Best Actor (James Kiberd), Best Actress (Kathryn Leask), Best Supporting Actor (Ben Curtis), and Best Supporting Actress (Kathleen Huber). It was nominated for 11 total awards, including an additional nomination for Best Supporting Actor (James Padric), Best Lighting Design, and Best Sound Design.

The production is produced by DMoss Productions with co-producers HHWTS Productions, Wildcatter's Network, and Rex Hollywood and Lana Lagoon Inc. Lisa Dozier King is the executive producer and general manager. Marketing services are provided by Red Rising Marketing. Public relations services are provided by John Capo Public Relations. Stephanie Klapper Casting is the casting director. Jaime McWilliams is the production stage manager. Sofia Cabrales is the company manager. Karen Walcott is the production manager. Bobby Eddy is the assistant director.

For more about the show, visit www.Crusade2017.com.

