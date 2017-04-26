Nobody Can Swing Like Them! Meet the Full Cast of BANDSTAND, Opening Tonight on Broadway

The brand new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) with music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, opens tonight, April 26, at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street). Scroll down to get to know the company before tonight's opening bows!

Bandstand stars Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella) and Corey Cott (Gigi) featuring Tony Award winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alex Bender (Broadway debut), Joe Carroll (Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella), Brandon J. Ellis (Once), James Nathan Hopkins (What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined), and Geoff Packard (Matilda).

The Bandstand ensemble features Mary Callanan (Mamma Mia!), Max Clayton (Something Rotten!), Patrick Connaghan (Broadway debut), Matt Cusack (One Man Two Guvnors), Andrea Dotto (Broadway debut), Marc A. Heitzman (Broadway debut), Ryan Kasprzak(Broadway debut), Andrew Leggieri (Broadway debut), Erica Mansfield (Finding Neverland), Morgan Marcell (Hamilton), Drew McVety (The Front Page), Kevyn Morrow (The Color Purple), Jessica Lea Patty (Evita), Becca Petersen (Broadway debut) , Keven Quillon (Shrek), Jonathan Shew (Broadway debut), Ryan VanDenBoom (Something Rotten!), Jaime Verazin (Finding Neverland), Mindy Wallace (An American in Paris) and Kevin Worley (On the Town).

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Bender, Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Playing for every voiceless underdog in a world that has left them behind, they risk everything in the final live broadcast to redefine the meaning of victory. With an explosive original score and choreography inspired by the high energy swing rhythms of the era, Bandstand is a truly American story of love, loss, triumph and the everyday men and women whose personal bravery defined a nation.

LAURA OSNES (Julia Trojan)

Laura was last seen on Broadway as the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations). She also starred in Bonnie and Clyde (Tony Award nomination), creating the role at Asolo Repertory Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse (San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award). She appeared as Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations) and Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and made her Broadway debut as Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease. Other New York/regional credits include the Broadway-bound musical The Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse; The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination) at Atlantic Theater Company; City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music in concert at Carnegie Hall; Carousel opposite Steven Pasquale at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Broadway: Three Generations at the Kennedy Center. On television, she has been seen on the CBS series "Elementary," in the HBO pilot "The Miraculous Year," Sondheim: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, HBO's documentary Six By Sondheim and "The Kennedy Center Honors" salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). Her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Boston Pops, and the Pasadena Pops, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, 54 Below, Lincoln Center, NJPAC, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, and MN Orchestra Hall. In addition to being heard on several cast recordings, Laura has two solo albums, Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle and If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston.

COREY COTT (Donny Novitski)

Since graduation from Carnegie Mellon School of Drama, Corey Cott has quickly established himself as a captivating young actor, equally at home on both stage and screen. He made his Broadway debut starring for two years as Jack Kelly in Disney's hit musical Newsies, and went on to star opposite Vanessa Hudgens in the Broadway revival of Gigi. On television, Corey can be seen in the upcoming Amazon series "Z" as well as "My Mother and Other Strangers," a miniseries for BBC. Other credits include the pilot "The Interestings" (Amazon), "Madam Secretary" (CBS) and "Public Morals" (TNT). He starred opposite Laura Osnes in the world premiere of Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. A native of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Corey made his solo concert debut at The Kennedy Center's ASCAP Centennial Celebration, and recently headlined at Elsie Fest in New York City.

BETH LEAVEL (Mrs. Adams)

Ms. Leavel received Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Awards for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone. Beth also received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (her Broadway debut) in 42ndStreet. Ms. Leavel was also seen in New York City Center Encores! production of No, No, Nanette asLucille. She most recently starred in the World Premiere of the new musical, Prom, at the Alliance Theatre. She has performed the roles of Dolly in Hello, Dolly! at Cape Playhouse, Sally Adams in Call Me Madam at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, M'Lynn in Steel Magnolias at the North Carolina Theatre, and the much put-upon maid, Berthe, in Boeing-Boeing at the Paper Mill Playhouse, where she also originated the role of June Adams in The Bandstand. She recently made her NY Cabaret debut at 54 Below to sell-out audiences. Numerous Off-Broadway, regional theatre, commercials, and TV, including the final episode of ER. MFA from UNC-G. Proud mom to T.J. and Sam. Grateful to my boys @ BRS/GAGE.

ALEX BENDER (Nick Radel, Trumpet)

Thrilled to be making his Broadway Role Debut, Alex Bender comes to Bandstand from the musician ranks of Cirque Du Soleil's Paramour. Previous orchestra credits include Finding Neverland and Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, "Peter Pan Live!," "Good Morning America" with Josh Groban, Idina Menzel Tour, and regional appearances with New Jersey and Harrisburg (PA) Symphony Orchestra's, among others. Training: MMus Manhattan School Music, BMus James Madison University! Special thanks to LHP, parents and Brother, former Captain Nicholas Bender, USMC.

JOE CARROLL (Johnny Simpson, Drums)

JOE CARROLL originated the role of Johnny Simpson at The Paper Mill Playhouse. Broadway: Cinderella opposite Carly Rae Jepsen and Keke Palmer (Prince Topher), Romeo and Juliet with Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad (Balthazar, Romeo u/s), Once (Tony Award Best Musical). Selected Regional: Million Dollar Quartet, Avenue Q, The Full Monty. NYC Readings include Bandstand, August Rush, An Incident at Vichy, Michael John LaChuisa and Graciela Daniele's The Nine Fathers of Ariel, Fly By Night. Film: Romeo and Juliet: Live on Broadway. Television: "The Carrie Diaries," "All My Children." Training: The University of Michigan and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Joe also plays lead guitar in Common Jack, a folk-rock band based in New York City.

BRANDON JAMES ELLIS (Davy Zlatic, Bass)

Broadway: Company, Once. West End: Once (Bank Manager). Off-Broadway: Missed Connections, Of Mice and Men, Balls...The Musical?, Song Moments: Daniel Maté In Concert. Regional: Casa Manana, Buck's County Playhouse, The Paper Mill Playhouse, Virginia Stage, Cleveland Playhouse, Barrington stage, and others. Television/Film: "30 Rock;" "Vinyl;" "Shake, Rattle, and Roll" (CBS); "The Naked Brothers Band;" The Onion, The Callback, She Wolf Rising. BFA in Acting from UNCG.

JAMES NATHAN HOPKINS (Jimmy Campbell, Sax)

JAMES NATHAN HOPKINS is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut as Jimmy Campbell in Bandstand! Previous Off-Broadway and regional theatre credits include Bandstand at the The Paper Mill Playhouse and What's It All About: Bacharach Reimagined at the New York Theatre Workshop. An alumnus of Berklee College of Music as well as an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, he can currently be seen through the end of the year as entertainment director and bandleader at Howl at the Moon NYC, an interactive dueling piano show in the heart of Times Square.

GEOFF PACKARD (Wayne Wright, Trombone)

Broadway: Matilda, Rock of Ages, Phantom of the Opera. National Tours: Wicked, Phantom. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse's Bandstand, Goodman Theatre, Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre (DC), Ford's Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, Signature Theatre (DC), Huntington Theatre, Court Theatre, BCP, KC Rep, Goodspeed. Geoff received Joseph Jefferson and Helen Hayes Awards for his portrayal of Candide in Mary Zimmerman's revival of Bernstein's Candide. He has sung as a soloist with Detroit, Toronto, Sioux City,and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra's. BFA from CCM, MFA Directing Candidate at SUNY Stonybrook. On faculty at New York Film Academy.

MARY CALLANAN (Ensemble, u/s Mrs. Adams)

MARY CALLANAN comes to Bandstand from the National Tour of The Bridges of Madison County (Marge). Broadway: Mamma Mia! (Rosie), Annie(Mrs. Pugh, Miss Hannigan u/s). Tours: Mamma Mia! (Rosie), The Sound of Music (Frau Schmidt), Big (Mrs. Baskin), Damn Yankees (Sister). Las Vegas: Mamma Mia! (Rosie). Regional: Gypsy (Rose), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Storyteller), Mame (Vera), Les Miserables (Mme. Thenardier), Falsettos (Dr. Charlotte), Menopause: The Musical (Earth Mother), Follies (Hattie), Batboy (Rev. Hightower), Sweeney Todd (Mrs. Lovett), Sunday in the Park with George (Nurse), Chicago (Matron Morton), Violet (Old Lady), Late Night Cathechism (Sister), Nunsense (all 5 nuns). Cabaret appearances in New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Provincetown, and cruise ships. Proud member of Actor's Equity.

MAX CLAYTON (Ensemble, u/s Donny)

Broadway: Something Rotten!, On The Town (u/s Gabey), Gigi (Martel, u/s Gaston). Regional: Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Bandstand (Paper Mill Playhouse), Signature Theatre, PittsburghCLO, MUNY, Lyric Opera of Chicago, MTWichita, NSMT, and Palace Theatre. Endless love and thanks to Andy Blankenbuehler, CGF, Mom and Dad, family and friends! BFA, CCM. For my sister Missy, my favorite dance partner of all.

PATRICK CONNAGHAN (Swing; u/s Wayne, Nick)

Broadway Debut. Off- Broadway: Icon at the NYMF. Regional credits include Florida Studio Theatre (Hairspray); Farmer's Alley Theatre (Life Could Be A Dream, The Light in the Piazza); Mason Street Warehouse (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels). BFA at Western Michigan University. Represented by The Krasny Office. This one is for all my family and friends who have helped me achieve my wildest dreams.

MATT CUSACK (Swing; u/s Nick, Davey, Johnny)

MATT CUSACK is a graduate of the University of the Arts with a degree in Jazz. Most recently seen in the RTC revival of Robber Bridegroom. He made his Broadway debut in One Man Two Guvnors. Regional/National tour creds: Million Dollar Quartet (Jay), John Doyle's Sweeney Todd (Fogg), The History Boys (Scripps), Buddy Holly Story (Joe B.)

ANDREA DOTTO (Ensemble)

ANDREA DOTTO is over the moon to be making her Broadway Debut! Andrea first joined the Bandstand family for the developmental lab at Lincoln Center. She was then seen in the World Premiere of Bandstand at Papermill Playhouse. Dotto had the pleasure of performing in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat under the direction of Andy Blankenbuehler. Her favorite credits include: Kathy in Singing in the Rain, Dorothy in Wizard of Oz, Minnie Fay in Hello Dolly, Bonnie in Anything Goes, and Charity in Sweet Charity. Dotto, a Montclair State University graduate, is also a writer and currently working on a musical play in tribute to her nana, a real life 1940's leading lady. Dotto will forever be grateful for her family's unwavering support. Endless thanks to Andy, Richard and Rob, Lindsay and the rest of this inspiring team!

MARC A. HEITZMAN (Swing; u/s Davey)

MARC A. HEITZMAN was most recently seen in Broadway Christmas Wonderland at the Orb Theatre in Tokyo, Japan. National/ International Tours include: Movin' Out (Eddie), Man In The Mirror Michael Jackson Tribute (Dance Captain), Twist And Shout. Off Broadway: MarkStuartDanceTheatre's Standard Time. Regional: Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. A native of Ames, Iowa, Marc has also performed in many operas including: Virginia, Hubicka, Ghosts of Versailles, and The Golden Ticket in Ireland's Wexford Opera Festival. Other credits include American Music Theatre and Norwegian Cruiseline. Marc is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut with the cast of Bandstand.

ANDREW LEGGIERI (Swing; u/s Jimmy)

Broadway debut! Andrew is so honored to be a part of Bandstand! Other Credits: Bandstand (Paper Mill), Spamalot (National Tour), Mary Poppins(Walnut Street), Grease, Fame, Cabaret, Damn Yankees. TV: "Unforgettable." Endless thanks to Andy, Lindsay, The Mine, and my amazingly supportive family!

RYAN KASPRZAK (Ensemble)

Broadway debut. Nat'l Tours: Billy Elliot (Associate Resident Choreographer / Dance Captain), Fosse (Dance Captain). TV: Fox's "So You Think You Can Dance." Choreography credits include Southern Comfort (Public Theater), NBC's "Smash" (Asst. Choreographer), David Blaine's Real or Magic, Brave New World: the Musical (NC Stage), Mary Poppins (NCT). NYMF award winners Academia Nuts, Cloned, Volleygirls. Creator with multi Drama Desk Award nominated Parallel Exit: Physical Comedy Theater. Marymount Manhattan College professor and alumnus. Thanks to Andy, LL, Sally, LDC, and fam.

ERICA MANSFIELD (Ensemble; u/s Mrs. Adams)

ERICA MANSFIELD was most recently seen in the Broadway company of Finding Neverland where she understudied the role of Mary Barrie. Over the years you would have seen Erica on Broadway in the revival On the Town (understudy for Claire De Loone), On the Twentieth Century with Kristin Chenoweth, Evita with Ricky Martin, How to Succeed in Business without Even Trying (understudy Miss Jones) with Daniel Radcliffe, the Tony Award winning musical Pippin (understudy Fastrada), and she performed with both the Broadway and National Tour of Mamma Mia (understudy Sophie). Erica was also seen across the country in the first national tour of A Chorus Line (understudy Cassie, Sheila, Maggie, Judy). TV appearances include GMA, The View, The Tony Awards as well as the Kennedy Center Honors where she honored Shirley MacLaine and Tom Hanks.

MORGAN MARCELL (Ensemble)

Coming straight from the Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton, Morgan is excited to retire her 19th Century corset and step into the 40s! Originally from San Diego, she worked in commercial dance and musical theater on both coasts, before deciding to move to New York. Since the move, Morgan has danced on Lip Sync Battle S.1, Limitless and she froze to death with Tom Hanks in the Carly Rae Jepsen's M/V "I really... like you" before joining Hamilton as Peggy/Mariah Cover, Co-Dance Captain. She studied with the Milwaukee Ballet School and completed training under top choreographers in Los Angeles before beginning her professional career. Morgan trained in Classical Greek and Shakespeare through Antaeus in LA, where she played her favorite role so far, Mary Warren in The Crucible. She was the Dance Supervisor/Associate Choreographer of the Second National Tour of Broadway's In The Heights, after closing the First National Tour as Dance Captain. She went on to re-stage the original Tony-Award winning choreography at Westchester Broadway Theater and made her directorial debut at Cabrillo Music Theater in Los Angeles. Other credits include: Jin Akanishi Tour; Assoc. Choreographer, Volleygirls Workshop NY; Ursula in Bye Bye Birdie; Emergence, Milwaukee Ballet. TV/Film: Sex, Drugs, Rock and Roll; Disney Channel; Discovery Channel; and some fun student/independents films. She is a proud member of Actors Equity.

DREW MCVETY (Ensemble)

Broadway: The Front Page (Broadhurst), The Last Ship (Neil Simon), Cyrano De Bergerac (Roundabout), Billy Elliot (Imperial), Sunday in the Park with George (Roundabout), Spamalot (Shubert), Frozen (MCC Circle in the Square), Big River (Roundabout, Special Tony Award), Titanic (Lunt Fontaine, Original Cast), The Heidi Chronicles (Plymouth, Original Cast). First national tour: Cabaret, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Off-Broadway: Songbird (59 East 59), Charles Ives Take Me Home (Rattlestick), Lone Star Love (Houseman), Corpus Christi (MTC Drama Desk nomination), This Lime Tree Bower (American premiere, Primary Stages), The Substance of Fire (LCT) Twelfth Night, A Doll's House (Public Theater/Acting Company). Regional: Caucasian Chalk Circle (Yale Rep), Mary Poppins (TUTS), Civil War Christmas, Fathers and Sons, (Long Wharf), Scapin (Portland Stage), Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Pittsburgh Public). Television: "Madam Secretary," "The Good Wife," "Black Box," "Blue Bloods," "Royal Pains," "Unforgettable," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "Law & Order: CI," "The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd." All the soaps. Film: The Strange Case of Wilheim Reich, Henry's Crime.

KEVYN MORROW (Ensemble)

Broadway credits include The Color Purple (Tony Award 2016 Best Revival) original casts of The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dream, Smokey Joe's Café, Leader of the Pack as well as Dreamgirls (1987 revival) and A Chorus Line (1990 closing company). His London West End credits include the world premiere of 125th Street (Georgie Blues), and Ragtime (Coalhouse Walker Jr.)- Olivier Award Nominee for Best Actor in a Musical. Off-Broadway he appeared inWhile I Yet Live (Vernon), 40th Anniversary Production of The Boys in the Band (Bernard) and Blue (Blue Williams). Regional credits include The Lion in Winter (King Henry- The Guthrie Theater), Driving Miss Daisy w/ Sandy Duncan (Hoke), The Whipping Man (Simon), It's A Wonderful Life -live radio play (Clarence the Angel), Higgins in Harlem (Higgins), Gem of the Ocean(Solly Two Kings), Stormy Weather (Billy Strayhorn), The First Wives Club (1st Husband Bill)- NAACP Best actor Nom. David Mamet's Race (Henry), Radio Golf (Harmond Wilks), Les Miserables (Javert), The Little Mermaid ( King Triton), Xanadu( Danny/Zeus), The Pajama Game (Sid), The Three Musketeers (Aramis), Five Guys Named Moe (Nomax/ Four-Eyed), Thunder Knockin' On The Door (Jaguar), Our Town ( Dr. Gibbs), Stone My Heart (Othello) and Tambourines to Glory (Buddy Lomax) - Helen Hayes Award Nominee for Best Actor, Dreamgirls ( Curtis)-Barrymore Nomination Best Actor. Film credits include Fair Market Value (July 2017 release), Sisyphus Supper, Dark Light, The Trade and Stayin' Alive. Television credits include, most recently, "Blue Bloods" (guest), "Hostages"(guest) "Person of Interest" (recurring), "The Good Wife" (guest), "Elementary" (guest) Kennedy Center Honors (featured) and "Half-Share"- pilot (series regular), as well as "Hope and Faith" (recurring), "Ed" (recurring),"Law and Order" (guest), "Coach" (guest), "Murphy Brown" (guest), "L.A. Law" (guest), "One Life To Live" (recurring), as well as Host of "Kidsworld."

JESSICA LEA PATTY (Ensemble; u/s Julia Troy)

JESSICA LEA PATTY has been on this journey with Bandstand since the very first workshop in 2013! A 6 time Broadway veteran, teaching artist & yoga instructor, she was last seen on Broadway in the revival of Evita starring Ricky Martin, where she understudied & performed the title role of Eva Peron. She was also the Cassie Alternate in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. Other Broadway credits include The Boy From Oz starring Hugh Jackman & the original companies of The Addams Family, People In The Picture, and 9 to 5. Jessica toured with Cats and Fosse and has numerous regional, NYC and television credits including 4 Tony Awards telecasts and Dancing with The Stars. BFA in Music Theatre from FSU.

BECCA PETERSEN (Swing, u/s Julia Troy)

BECCA PETERSEN is delighted to be making her Broadway debut! Credits: Newsies 1st Nat'l Tour (Swing, u/s Katherine, u/s Medda), The Prom(Alliance Theatre, NY Lab), MUNY, and MTWichita. BFA, Brigham Young University. Thanks to Andy, Tara Rubin Casting, Harden-Curtis Associates, and her wonderful family and friends for making her dreams come true!

KEVEN QUILLON (Ensemble, u/s Wayne)

Broadway: A Christmas Story, Annie, Shrek: The Musical, Grease. National Tours: Shrek: The Musical, Grease, Sweet Charity, Saturday Night Fever, We Will Rock You (Vegas), White Christmas (L.A.). Regional: Bandstand (Paper Mill), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Denver Center), A Sign Of The Times(Goodspeed). Workshops/Labs: Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, Bandstand, Leap of Faith, An Officer & A Gentleman. Thank you to Andy, TRC, CGF Talent, Mr. Thomas, Mrs. Morris, Ms. Massie, Ricky Hinds, MOM, and my Angels.

JONATHAN SHEW (Ensemble; u/s Donny, Jimmy)

Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: The Voca People (Westside Theatre). Tour: Wicked (Fiyero u/s). New York/Regional: Diner (Delaware Theatre Co.), Ever After (Paper Mill), Radio City Spring Spectacular, Next To Normal. Thanks to Amy, Deedj & Jane, family, and KMR for love and support! Hang tight!

RYAN VANDENBOOM (Ensemble, u/s Johnny)

A Michigan native, Ryan returns to the Broadway stage in Bandstand after finishing the run of Something Rotten! as an original cast member. He previously appeared in the Broadway revival of Annie. Ryan has had the privilege of stretching his abilities between stage and screen. He has appeared with numerous symphony orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestras. In 2009 Ryan performed Morton Gould's Tap Dance Concerto with Albany Symphony (NY) and then again internationally in 2012 with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. He is currently the only dancer performing the original choreography by legendary Broadway and Hollywood choreographer/dancer Danny Daniels. In 2016 Ryan appeared in a feature film, the Coen Brothers' Hail Caesar! Sharing the screen with Channing Tatum. Ryan is a graduate from NYU, with a BFA in Theatre from CAP21.

JAIME VERAZIN (Ensemble)

Broadway: Finding Neverland (Assistant Choreographer, Dance Captain, Swing). Off Broadway: Standard Time (2016 Fred Astaire Award Nominee - Outstanding Female Dancer Off-Broadway). Regional: Finding Neverland (A.R.T.), The Shapes She Makes (A.R.T.) MET Opera: Armida (Principal), The Tempest (Aerialist, Soloist), L'Amour de Loin, Don Giovanni, Aida, Les Contes d'Hoffmann. Dance Companies: MOMIX, MarkStuartDanceTheatre (Associate Choreographer), TV/Film: "AGT Season 8" (CATAPULT Finalist), "Blue Bloods," Dirty Dancing 2017 (Assistant Choreographer, Dancer). Dreams do come true!

MINDY WALLACE (Swing)

MINDY WALLACE is so thrilled to be a part of Bandstand. Broadway: An American in Paris. World Premiere: The Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. National Tour: Twyla Tharp's Come Fly Away. Other credits include the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Mark Stuart Dance Theatre, and various regional theaters. Thanks to Andy. Love to family, friends, and Sugar.

KEVIN WORLEY (Swing)

KEVIN WORLEY is thrilled be part of the amazing company of Bandstand. Broadway: On The Town (u/s Gabey), Something Rotten!, Bullets Over Broadway, Holiday Inn, Cinderella, A Chorus Line, Dames at Sea, White Christmas, 42nd Street. Special thanks to all my teachers...EVER! Dedicated to my incomparable wife and my little bandleader. GO CARDS!

