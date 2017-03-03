Nick Cannon Says He's Taking Hit Comedy Series WILD 'N OUT to Broadway

Nick Cannon stopped by Entertainment Weekly's THE SHOW this week and teased that he has some big plans in store for his successful MTV comedy series WILD N OUT, including a run on the Great White Way.



"I was inspired by so many different things that's going on on Broadway right now - the energy, the talent," explains Cannon. "And I've actually always been inspired by the theater when it comes to Wild 'n Out. But I was like, 'There's some super-duper talented people on my show that need that theater experience.' So we taking WILD 'N OUT to Broadway."

MTV's iconic comedy series, NICK CANNON PRESENTS WILD 'N OUT' has included recent special celebrity guests such as Keke Palmer, Mack Wilds and Erykah Badu who battle it out in games like Jokin' Word, Family Reunion, R&Beef and the Wildstyle battle while musical guest Curren$y performs.



Over its eight seasons, "Wild 'N Out" has welcomed a host of celebrity guest captains, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Young, Fetty Wap, Snoop Dogg, Zendaya, Shaquille O'Neal and more. Comedy superstars Mike Epps, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, DeRay Davis all got their start on the show.



Watch this week's interview below:





Source: EW

