Netflix Gives Season Two Order to ONE DAY AT A TIME, Starring Rita Moreno

Netflix has give a Season Two order to ONE DAY AT A TIME, starring Broadway legend and EGOT winner Rita Moreno. The streaming network announced the news on Twitter over the weekend. Check out the post below!

Season One of the show launched on Friday, January 6th. The series is a reimagining of the iconic Norman Lear's classic sitcom, One Day at a Time is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy that follows three generations of a Cuban-American family sometimes-reluctantly cohabitating and navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the "help" of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidante. Through an contemporary lens, One Day at a Time offers a glimpse at what life looks like, in good times and bad -- and how those around you somehow make it all worthwhile.

Rita Moreno stars alongside Justina Machado, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz star in this fresh take on a classic. Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce executive-produce and are co-showrunners alongside executive producer Norman Lear.

¡Familia! It’s time to break out the cake ???? #OneDayAtATime #Season2 pic.twitter.com/mCRlx7rOaK — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 4, 2017



