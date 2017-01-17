NYC & Company Keeps Winter Moving with Broadway Week, Kicking Off Today

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

NYC & Company, New York City's official destination marketing organization, has announced its new Nonstop NYC winter campaign that includes celebrated promotions NYC Restaurant Week (Jan. 23-Feb.10), NYC Broadway Week (today, Jan. 17, through Feb. 5) and NYC Off-Broadway Week (Feb. 27-Mar. 12), alongside the first-ever NYC Attractions Week (today, Jan.17, through Feb.5).

These four programs, coupled with the most affordable hotel rates of the year, will make winter 2017 in New York City an attractive destination for visitors and locals alike.

The brand-new NYC Attractions Week will offer great value with two-for-one admission to popular attractions, tours, culture and performing arts at more than 70 participants across all five boroughs, including Gray Line City Sightseeing New York Bus Tours, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, New York Water Taxi, On Location Tours, Madame Tussauds New York, Brooklyn Museum, Museum of Modern Art, One World Observatory and more. Sales begin January 5, 2017.

More information on these four promotional programs, as well as how to find the best hotel rates of the year this winter, can be found at nycgo.com/nonstop.

IF YOU GO:

NYC Attractions Week: Tickets on sale January 5

Program runs January 17-February 5

NYC Broadway Week: Tickets on sale January 5

Program runs January 17-February 5

NYC Restaurant Week: Reservations open January 9

Program runs January 23-February 10

NYC Off-Broadway Week: Tickets on sale February 13

Program runs February 27-March 12

NYC & Company is the official destination marketing organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nycgo.com.

Related Articles