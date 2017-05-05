NBC Picks Up RISE Series from HAMILTON's Jeffrey Seller

NBC has just announced that it has picked up the new series RISE- previously titled DRAMA HIGH.

From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. "Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC

