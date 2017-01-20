Movie Trilogy In the Works Based on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Play?

HARRY POTTER AND

THE CURSED CHILD

Will the hit West End play and soon to be Broadway smash HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD be the basis of an upcoming movie trilogy? According to Screenrant, Warner Bros. is currently planning a trilogy of movies based on the two-part West End stage play written by Jack Thorne and based on an original new story by Thorne, J.K. Rowling, and John Tiffany.

The play, now playing at London's Palace Theatre, follows an older Harry Potter and his struggles in British magical society. The play takes place mainly in the year 2020, but begins in 2017, nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and follows Harry Potter, now a Ministry of Magic employee, and his younger son Albus Severus Potter as a dark chain of events unfolds.

Screenrant picked up a recent episode of the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast featuring theme park historian Jim Hill who shared the studio's plans. According to Hill, Cursed Child is being envisioned as a "Harry Potter: The Force Awakens" with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reprising their roles starting in 2026. "They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults," he said. "And, of course, they're hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on J.K., maybe there'll be The Cursed Adolescent."

Discussing NBC Universal's recent acquisition of the Potter television and digital rights, Hill explained, "They not only have Potter, they have Fantastic Beasts and, supposedly, if you drill down into the language of the deal, they also have-when they're finally made-the trilogy of movies that will be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."



In the past, Warner Bros. has denied potential movie rumors and today, author J.K. Rowling turned to Twitter address the reports:

I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy! - J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 20, 2017

Read the article in full HERE

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

