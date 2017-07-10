Michael Cerveris to Perform at Freddy's Bar Doggy Fashion Show After-Party

Longtime dog lover/owner and two-time Tony Award-winning actor Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins) will perform with his band at the After-Party for Freddy's Bar 4th Annual Doggy Fashion Show on July 15. The musical festivities begin in the street at 7pm, following the parade of costumed canines competing for prizes and a good cause.

Cerveris says his dog Evangeline was rescue who's "half Brittany Spaniel and half a lot of other things. Evie came to me at 3 months old and she grew up backstage in my Fun Home dressing room. My last dog, Gibson was with me for more than 16 years. My life changed the day I got her from the ASPCA, as it has to when you begin to care about a life other than your own. And the change was every bit for the better. Life is good, life with a dog is the best."

Cerveris made his Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy in 1993 and has been stealing scenes ever since in both musicals (Fun Home, Titanic, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Lovemusik) and plays (Hedda Gabler, In the Next Room). When he's not bringing down the Broadway house, Cerveris performs with his country band Loose Cattle, joining him in front of Freddy's Bar.

Freddy's Bar 4th Annual Doggy Fashion Show is the first of Park Slope 5th Avenue's four Summer Strolls when the street will be closed to cars but open to canines, with the obligatory red-carpet entrance, step-and-repeat for pupperazzi, free doggy swag and an onsite animal adoption center. Admission is FREE.

The popular dolled-up doggy competition features fashionable Fido's strutting their stuff on the "catwalk" for prizes and a good cause, says Freddy's co-owner and paw-ganizer Donald O'Finn. "This year we'll have an even higher stage to provide more space and superior pooch visibility plus a better sound system so no dog goes unheard."

Providing a play-by-play of the parade of mutt-couture will be comics Jim Search(finalist on NBC's Stand Up for Diversity) and Courtney Maginnis (Brooklyn Comedy Festival, College Humor and NPR), who will serve as emcees.

Entry is free; dog owners can register their modeling mutts between 3:30-5:30pmonsite at Freddy's Bar (627 5th Avenue). First prize is the coveted Xena trophy, named in memory of O'Finn's beloved pit mix, a stray who went on to become a Freddy's regular for 20 years. "A portion of beer sales will go to The Sean Casey Animal Rescue, reflecting our slogan, Save a Pup, Drink Up!" says O'Finn.

Freddy's Doggy Fashion Show serves as the unofficial kick-off of Park Slope Fifth Avenue's Summer Strolls - four FREE giant block parties when Fifth Avenue is closed to cars and open to dogs - as well as drink, dancing, live music, food, fashion and fun. Summer Strolls feature food and drink from local bars and restaurants served open air, outdoor sales from local shops, ping pong from ThePushBK, vintage car show, giant street chess, street yoga, giant rock climbing wall, bouncy house, mini golf, photo booth and a pop-up park-in-the-street (a 79' turf lawn unrolled on the street sponsored by TD Bank).

The first two Summer Strolls are scheduled for South Slope on 5th Avenue between 12-18 Streets July 15 and July 29, with two more in North Slope August 19 and 26 on 5th Avenue between Dean and Sterling. Summer Strolls are sponsored by the NYC D.O.T. as part of their Weekend Walks program.

IF YOU GO:

Freddy's 4th Annual Doggy Fashion Show and Summer Stroll

Saturday, July 15

5pm-9pm

Park Slope 5th Avenue between 12-18 Streets

D/N/R to Prospect Avenue

Where: Freddy's Bar, 627 Fifth Avenue at 17th Street

FREE to the public and to all contestants

*4-5:30pm - Contestants and owners gather at the Red Carpet Station and pose in front of the Step and Repeat

*6pm start - Doggy Fashion Show begins. First Place winner to receive coveted Xena Trophy with runners up awarded ribbons, medals and citations

*7pm - After-Party with street performances by the all-star funk band The Push and Pull, featuring special guest Michael Cerveris. Festivities move inside at 9pm, live music from Brendan Eprile at 10pm, with food and drinks flowing till 4am.

Emcees: Jim Search (finalist on NBC's Stand Up for Diversity) and Courtney Maginnis (Brooklyn Comedy Festival, College Humor and NPR)

Judges: Donald O'Finn (Freddy's Bar), Nancy Drew (local artist), guest judges TBA

Sponsors: The Park Slope 5th Avenue BID, Smuttynose Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Blue Point Brewing Company, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Jordan's Pet Care, Dreamland Roller Disco, LoLa Star's Coney Island Store and Dog Parker.

*A portion of select beer sales will be donated to Sean Casey Animal Rescue

