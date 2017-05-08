Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, Keith David and More Sign on for Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration

Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, announced today that Matthew Broderick, Tyne Daly, Louis Gossett Jr., Thomas Sadoski, Jimmy Smits, René Auberjonois, Jon Robin Baitz, Bill Cain, Anthony Crivello, Culture Clash, Merle Dandridge, Tim Dang, Keith David, Shaila Essley, Davis Gaines, Harry Groener, Clint Holmes, David Henry Hwang, Gregory Itzin, Dale Kristien, Doug LaBrecque, Tzi Ma, Alan Mandell, Dakin Matthews, Christina Saffran, Benjamin Schrader, Shoshannah Stern, Lisa Vroman, Ed Waterstreet and Aryana Williams are set to take the stage at Center Theatre Group's 50th Anniversary Celebration, Co-Chaired by Chairman of NBC Entertainment and Center Theatre Group board member Robert Greenblatt and fellow Center Theatre Group board member Sue Tsao.

The lauded group joins previously announced Center Theatre Group alums Annette Bening, Sir Matthew Bourne, Alfred Molina, Edward James Olmos and Phylicia Rashad for the one-night-only production from writer, director and producer Robert Egan. The performance will draw from the many landmark productions that have been brought to life on Center Theatre Group's stages, as well as its continuing role in creating new work and helping to define the role of theatre both in Los Angeles and beyond.

Center Theatre Group has welcomed to its stages some of today's biggest stars, including Matthew Broderick, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Al Pacino, Chris Pine, Denzel Washington and more.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, programming seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1600 to 2000-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Single tickets and tables for the entire evening including pre-show cocktail reception, one-night-only performance and post-show celebration in Grand Park featuring food and drink from some of Southern California's top chefs start at $5,000 per person. Access to the VIP cocktail reception and a ticket to the one-night-only Ahmanson stage production is available for $1,000. A limited number of show-only tickets are also available for $100 each. For tickets and information, visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/50thCelebration.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

