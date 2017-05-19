Matthew Broderick, Penny Fuller and More to Take Part in Eugene Pack's THE PLIGHT OF THE SAGE GROUSE Reading

Next week on Tuesday, May 23 in New York City, Circus Road will present an invite-only reading of a new play The Plight of the Sage Grouse by Drama Desk winner and Emmy nominee EuGene Pack.

The cast for the reading will include Tony award-winner Matthew Broderick, Mike Doyle,Tony Award-nominee Alison Fraser, Tony Award-nominee Penny Fuller, Maulik Pancholy, Ana Reeder, Dayle Reyfel, Lucas Caleb Rooney and Robert Wuhl.

The Plight of the Sage Grouse is a poignant comedy revolving around a divorced salesman who is encouraged by his sister to take risks to get his life back on track.

EuGene Pack is the creator of the long running hit comedy sensation "Celebrity Autobiography." Pack won the Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Event". The show has run in the US and abroad at London's West End, Australia's Sydney Opera House, and the Edinburgh Festival. Pack is also an Emmy Award-nominated writer for Outstanding Writing for Comedy Variety special. Pack is the creator and executive producer of CMT's longest running series, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," now in its record breaking 12th season. He has written and performed the critically acclaimed one man comedy shows "The Senior," "Something Flexible With Meaning," and "Undisputed: My Night with the Queen of Soul." His play, "Columbus and Amsterdam" was workshopped with the Naked Angels at Vassar College's NY Stage and Film Company. Upcoming projects include "Stan the Man" and "Hitherto", both set to open in NY. He is a graduate of NYU where he studied with David Mamet, the Practical Aesthetics Workshop and Playwrights Horizons.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

