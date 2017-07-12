MISS SAIGON Stars to Sing for National Asian Artists Project at The Green Room 42

The cast of Miss Saigon on Broadway will be live at The Green Room 42, singing "whatever they want" to benefit the National Asian Artists Project on August 6 at 8 p.m.

Featuring cast members from the current Broadway revival company, including Paul HeeSang Miller, Nkrumah Gatling, Viveca Chow, Emily Bautista, Antoine L. Smith, Robert Pendilla, Billy Bustamante, Lina Lee, Julian DeGuzman, Anna-Lee Wright, Carol Angeli, Travis Ward-Osborne, Casey Garvin, as well as special guests to be announced soon.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com.

National Asian Artists' Project, founded in 2002, is a New York-based non-profit organization that is dedicated to showcasing the work of Asian-American theatre artists through performance, outreach, and educational programming. In their professional careers, NAAP founders Baayork Lee, Steven Eng, and Nina Zoie Lam, saw that with the few well-paid jobs that existed for any theater artist, prospects were even more dismal for an artist of Asian descent. Lee is a director, choreographer, and dancer on Broadway; Eng is an actor and singer on the West End; and Lam is an actor and dancer on Broadway. Through NAAP, they continually seek to provide professional opportunities and training to Asian artists, to bridge diverse communities with the outstanding work of professional artists of Asian descent, and to inspire children and adults to bring the arts into their lives. Their programmatic activities include Discover - a series presenting one-act musicals; Rediscover - a series producing classic musicals; Broadway Community Chorus - offering musical training; and Theatre Club - offering professional theatre training.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, LiLlias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearly), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, one show a night, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike. Daniel Dunlow currently serves as Director of Programming and Founding Artistic Director. For information, schedules, tickets, and more visit www.thegreenroom42.com.

