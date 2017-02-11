League of Resident Theatres and Actors' Equity Extend Talks to Continue Dispute Negotiations

John Pinto, Acting Director of the U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS), issued the following statement today on behalf of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) and the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), regarding progress in their ongoing labor contract negotiations affecting 72 member theaters in 29 states, including the District of Columbia:

"The League of Resident Theatres and Actors' Equity have agreed to announce that their continuing negotiations, conducted under the auspices of the FMCS, have produced progress in the past week, and that, with more work still to be done, they have agreed to extend their current collective bargaining agreement, which expires February 12, to allow time to continue their productive exchange. FMCS will continue to provide assistance during these negotiations."

As is Agency practice, the FMCS is not releasing additional information regarding meeting dates and locations. In addition, the FMCS will have no further comment at this time regarding the status or substance of the negotiations.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, created in 1947, is an independent U.S. government agency whose mission is to preserve and promote labor-management peace and cooperation. Headquartered in Washington, DC, with 10 district offices and 67 field offices, the agency provides mediation and conflict resolution services to industry, government agencies and communities.

