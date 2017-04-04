LEA MICHELE
Click Here for More Articles on LEA MICHELE

Lea Michele Shares First Listen to New Song 'Run To You' from Forthcoming Album

Apr. 4, 2017  

Lea Michele has shared a first listen to her new song 'Run To You,' off her new album PLACES, dropping April 28th. Get a first listen below and click here for upcoming tour dates!

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning Fox television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The Glee cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record.

The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She can currently be seen on Fox as "Hester" in the dark Ryan Murphy comedy "Scream Queens."

Lea Michele Shares First Listen to New Song 'Run To You' from Forthcoming Album
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Holy Cabooses! HELLO, DOLLY! Shatters Shubert Theatre House Record In Just 7 Performances
  • Jane Krakowski and Christopher Jackson Will Announce 2017 Tony Nominations
  • HAMILTON Fan Proposal Features Re-Written Performance of 'My Shot'
  • Kristin Chenoweth Announces She's Taking a Break from the Business
  • Sara Bareilles Hits Times Square with the WAITRESS Band in Tow
  • Daryl Eisenberg, Ally Beans Team to Create New NYC Casting Office

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com