Lauren Worsham, Christy Altomare and More Set for ARTISTS FOR WORLD PEACE ON BROADWAY Benefit

Artists for World Peace, a nonprofit organization, will host its 6th annual Broadway event on Sunday, February 19th, at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, Manhattan, New York.

Doors open at 6:00 pm, show begins at 7:30 pm. Dinner is available. Tickets for the performance can be purchased online here.

Artists for World Peace (AFWP) connects communities of artists with communities in need by raising funds through making art to support grass-roots organizations in communities around the world. This year's performance will raise funds to open the first dental clinic in the remote Kibosho-Umbwe region of Tanzania.

Following on the success of the Artists for World Peace free eye clinic, AFWP will be partnering with doctors from UCONN Dental School and the UCONN Health Auxiliary to provide free dental care to villagers who have never had access to a dentist.

The evening's Broadway performers will include:

Christy Altomare (Anastasia, Mamma Mia!), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof, Kinky Boots, Billy Elliot), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton, Mamma Mia!), Lilli Cooper (Wicked, Spring Awakening), Bryan Fenkart (Memphis), Natalie Gallo (Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, Soul Doctor), Monica Kapoor (Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams), Katrina Lenk (Indecent, Spiderman, Once, The Band's Visit), Catherine Ricafort (Miss Saigon, Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Allegiance), Jennifer Sanchez (On Your Feet, Spiderman, Women on the Verge, Ghost, West Side Story), Sharone Sayegh (Mamma Mia!, The Band's Visit), Thom Sesma (Man of La Mancha, Nick & Nora, La Cage), Andre Ward (Something Rotten, Rock of Ages, Xanadu, The Producers, Sat Night Fever), Blake Whyte (Wicked, Mamma Mia!), and Tony Nominee Lauren Worsham (Gentleman's Guide).

Additional surprise guests will be announced soon!

The show is produced by Broadway's own, Sharone Sayegh and Wendy Black-Nasta, the founder of AFWP. The evening will be hosted by Robbie and Paul Rescigno of "The Rescignos" and will feature Music Direction by Brandon Sturiale.

Come watch as Broadway performers sing, dance, and tell stories to help those in need all over the world. Visit the AFWP website, www.artistsforworlpeace.org, for more details bout the performers and Artists for World Peace.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

