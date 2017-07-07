Laura Benanti Departs CW's SUPERGIRL

Variety has reported that Tony Award-winner, Laura Benanti has departed her role as Alura on The CW superhero series, Supergirl, a role she originated from Season One.

Erica Durance, best known for her work as Lois Lane on another CW series, Smallville, will take over Benanti's role as Alura for the upcoming season.

"Unfortunately Laura, who Greg and I have worked with for years going back to 'Eli Stone,' was unable to continue in the role due to work commitments in New York. But we are so blessed that Erica has come aboard to offer her own interpretation of Kara's mother. We had tremendous success with a former Lois Lane last season with Teri Hatcher. We know Erica will continue the proud tradition of legacy actors joining our shows and creating new and exciting takes on classic DC characters."

The third season of SUPERGIRL will premiere Monday, October 9 on the CW.

