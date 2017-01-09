Laura Bell Bundy Will Co-Direct Kentucky Production of LEGALLY BLONDE

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Kentucky native Laura Bell Bundy, who is perhaps best known for originating the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, will co-direct a production of the show at the Lexington Theatre Company later this year. Bundy, who earned a Tony nomination for the role on 2007, made the announcement at the theatre's recent "Concert With The Stars."

Legally Blonde is set to run July 20 to 23 at the Lexington Opera House.

Bundy made her professional debut at age 9, in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Since then, she has originated the roles of "Tina Denmark" in Ruthless The Musical, "Amber Von Tussle" in Hairspray, "Elle Woods" in Legally Blonde, and took a turn as "Glinda" in the smash hit Wicked. She has earned numerous nominations for her performances, including a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, an Outer Critics Circle nominations, and Drama Desk nominations. Laura Bell also appeared on television as "Marah" on Guiding Light, "Becky" on How I Met Your Mother, "Shelby" on Hart of Dixie, " Ginger" on Fuller House and her leading role as "Dr. Jordan Denby" on Anger Management opposite Charlie Sheen, and many more. Laura Bell's film work includes Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life with Mikey, The Adventures of Huck Finn, Home Is Where The Heart Is, After The Reality, Beauty Mark, CMT's To The Mat, Hallmark's Dear Dumb Diary, Up's Season's Greetings, and Lifetime's Becoming Santa. Her 2010 album on Universal Records, Achin' and Shakin' debuted as Top #5 albums on The Billboard country music charts. Laura Bell penned all but one of the songs on the album. Her 2015 Big Machine album was released to rave reviews and her single "I Am What I Am" was Top 10 in Australia's Country Music Charts and was heavily rotated on CMT. Laura Bell wrote, directed and produced all four of the music videos for this album.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Related Articles