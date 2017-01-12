LA LA LAND's Damien Chazelle Among Nominees for 69th Annual Directors Guild Awards; Full List

Directors Guild of America President Paris Barclay today announced the five nominees for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016.



"These phenomenal filmmakers have captured our hearts and minds, breathing life into stories rarely told and revealing worlds rarely seen," said Barclay. "What makes this recognition truly special is the knowledge that these five directors have made a lasting impression on their peers - directors and members of the director's team who intimately understand the blood, sweat and tears necessary to create a feature film."



Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016 are (in alphabetical order):



Damien Chazelle La La Land (Lionsgate)

Garth Davis Lion (The Weinstein Company)

BARRY JENKINS Moonlight (A24)

Kenneth Lonergan Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

DENIS VILLENEUVE Arrival (Paramount Pictures)



In addition, Mr. Barclay announced the five nominees for a new category, which debuted last year, recognizing the achievement of first-time feature film directors. First announced by Steven Spielberg at the 2015 DGA Awards, the Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director was created to showcase up-and-coming feature film talent.



"They say that 'the only thing that stays the same is change,' and that's especially true when it comes to THE ART OF filmmaking when driven by fresh viewpoints and new methods," said Barclay. "The future of film is dependent on newly blazed trails and creative leaps of faith which is what we're honoring with our first-time feature film director award. Congratulations to these five emerging filmmakers who have created projects that are as bold as they are innovative."



The nominees for the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2016 are (in alphabetical order):

Garth Davis Lion (The Weinstein Company)

This is one of two DGA Award nominations this year for Mr. Davis. He is also nominated in the Feature Film category for Lion. He was previously nominated for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials in 2009 for "Shadow Puppets," U.S. Cellular.



KELLY FREMON CRAIG The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

This is Ms. Fremon Craig's first DGA Award nomination.



Tim Miller Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox)

This is Mr. Miller's first DGA Award nomination.



Nate Parker The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

This is Mr. Parker's first DGA Award nomination.



DAN TRACHTENBERG 10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)

This is Mr. Trachtenberg's first DGA Award nomination.



Eligible directors for this award must have released his or her first feature-length film theatrically in Los Angeles or New York in 2016. Foreign films are eligible and the director does not need to be a DGA member.



The nominees in nine categories honoring outstanding directorial achievement in television, commercials and documentary for 2016 were announced on January 11, 2017. Click here to see that release.



The winners in all categories will be announced at the 69th Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

