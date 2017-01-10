LA LA LAND, FENCES Among Nominees for 2017 Producers Guild Awards; Full List
Today, The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced today the motion picture nominations for the 2017 Producers Guild Awards. Nominations were given in the categories for The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures and The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures.
All 2017 Producers Guild Award winners will be announced on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. In addition, the Producers Guild will present special honors to Tom Rothman (Milestone Award), James L. Brooks (Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television), Irwin Winkler (David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures), the feature film Loving (Stanley Kramer Award), and Megan Ellison (Visionary Award).
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
La La Land
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
Manchester By the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins
Kubo and the Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer
The Secret Life of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Zootopia
Producer: Clark Spencer
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:
Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana
The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell
Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
O.J.: Made in America
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride