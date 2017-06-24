Joshua Jackson-Led CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD, Helmed by Kenny Leon, Opens Tonight at BTG

Berkshire Theatre Group announces the final production of its upcoming 2017 Summer Season will be Mark Medoff's Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning play, Children of a Lesser God, which will begin performances began, June 22 at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage. Opening night is set for tonight, June 24 at 8pm.

This production will feature television and film star Joshua Jackson (TV: The Affair, Dawson's Creek, Fringe; Film: Cruel Intentions, Lay The Favorite; West End: A Life In The Theatre; Off-Broadway: Smart People), Tony Award-winner Stephen Spinella (Angels In America: Millennium Approaches), and acclaimed deaf American actor John McGinty (Off-Broadway: The Healing) and former Miss Deaf America Lauren Ridloff (Wonderstruck), all under the direction of Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (Raisin In the Sun).

Select performances will include an ASL interpreter. To find out more, visit www.berkshiretheatregroup.org.

Additional casting for BTG's 2017 Summer Season includes Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning actress, Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie; TV: Frasier) as Abby Brewster and Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated Mia Dillon (Broadway: Crimes of the Heart) as Martha Brewster, in Arsenic and Old Lace, alongside Harris' real-life husband, Matt Sullivan, as Jonathan Brewster; Katie Birenboim (Off-Broadway: Fiorello!) as Elaine Harper; Stephen DeRosa (Broadway: Hairspray) as Dr. Einstein; Walter Hudson (Broadway: Welcome to the Club) as Mr. Witherspoon and Mr. Gibbs; Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Once on This Island) as Officer O'Hara; and Walton Wilson (BTG: Benefactors) as The Rev. Dr. Harper and Lieutenant Rooney, all under the direction of Tony Award-nominated Gregg Edelman.

Also, Berkshire Theatre Group is happy to announce new Summer Thursday Barbecues: Million Dollar Quartet Southern Barbecue on June 29th, The Music Man All-American Barbecue on July 20th, and Southside Johnny Jersey Shore Barbecue on August 17th. These three barbecue dinners will take place prior to Thursday night performances and will be available to anyone who purchases the dinner promotion with their performance ticket. Dinners will hold a $50-$60 cost for adults, and $30 cost for students in addition to the performance ticket. All proceeds will benefit BTG Education Programs.

Tickets for Berkshire Theatre Group's Summer Season are now on sale. To purchase tickets, call 413-997-4444, online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org, or by visiting the Colonial Ticket Office located at 111 South Street, Pittsfield. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. Casting is subject to change.

2017 Summer Season Casting:

Million Dollar Quartet

Runs June 14 through July 15

book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins

directed and music direction by James Barry

with Christy Coco, Jefferson McDonald and Ben Nordstrom

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Sponsored by: Lead Sponsor, Bobbie Hallig and Furlano and Arace, PC

Cast Breakdown:

Christy Coco as Dyanne

Jefferson McDonald as Jerry Lee Lewis

Ben Nordstrom as Sam Phillips

About the Show:

Tony Award-winning jukebox musical, and epic night of rock 'n' roll, Million Dollar Quartet brings you into the recording studio with icons, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Based on a true story, set on December 4, 1956, Million Dollar Quartet follows the tale of these four legendary musicians, as they come together for one monumental night of music at Sun Records in Memphis. Directed and music direction by James Barry (Broadway: Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson; BTG: A Thousand Clowns, Tommy, The Caretaker), this smash-hit musical includes classic tunes such as: "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Sixteen Tons," "Who Do You Love?," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Hound Dog," and more.

An additional casting announcement will be made.

The Music Man

Runs July 6 through August 6

book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson

story by Meredith Willson and and Franklin Lacey

directed by Travis G. Daly

music direction by Mark Gionfriddo

at The Colonial Theatre

BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

Sponsored by: Greylock Federal Credit Union, Greylock Insurance Company, Dr. Richard Ziter, Phyllis Parvin and The Berkshire Eagle

Cast Breakdown:

Haley Aguero as Marian Paroo

Luis Aguilar as Charlie Cowell

Kalyn Altmeyer as Mrs. Paroo

Michael Brahce as Oliver Hix

Alex Getlin as Alma Hix/Train Conductor/Swing

TIM JOnes as Ewart Dunlop

Zack Marshall as Jacey Squires

Rylan Morsbach as Harold Hill

Ralph Petillo as Shinn

Katherine Winter as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn

About the Show:

The Music Man is about a con-man who ultimately does good by a community. "Professor" Harold Hill's heart opens up through the course of one of America's most beloved musicals. In the magical number "'Till There Was You," we all recognize that the power of love is greater than all else, and change is always possible. In fact, Harold Hill and the children of River City, Iowa, remind us that the ordinary can indeed be changed to the extraordinary.

Children of a Lesser God

Runs June 22 through July 22

by Mark Medoff

directed by Kenny Leon

with Joshua Jackson, John McGinty, Lauren Ridloff and Stephen Spinella

at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 83 East Main Street

Sponsored by: Blantyre, Country Curtains and Red Lion Inn, Natalie and Howard Shawn

Cast Breakdown:

Joshua Jackson as James Leeds

John McGinty as Orin Dennis

Lauren Ridloff as Sarah Norman

Stephen Spinella as Mr. Franklin

About the Show:

In today's culture, there are endless methods of communication. Are we truly listening to one another? At the core of the Tony Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award and the Drama Desk Award-winning, Children of a Lesser God, written by Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Obie Award and Drama Desk Award-winner Mark Medoff, is a poignant story about human communication, connection and compromise. Directed by Tony Award-winner, Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), this production features Joshua Jackson (TV: The Affair, Dawson's Creek, Fringe; Film: Cruel Intentions, Lay The Favorite; West End: A Life In The Theatre; Off-Broadway: Smart People), John McGinty (Off-Broadway: The Healing), Lauren Ridloff (Film: Wonderstruck, Other: former Miss Deaf America), and Stephen Spinella (Broadway: Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, James Joyce's The Dead).

After joining the staff at a school for the deaf, speech therapist with an unorthodox approach to education, James, played by Joshua Jackson, becomes infatuated by Sarah, a vivacious, yet delicate, deaf woman, played by Lauren Ridloff. James tries to help Sarah, a school dropout, navigate her way through the hearing world, however Sarah finds solace in her sphere of silence. Yearning to understand each other, yet set in their ways, a romance unfolds as the two attempt to communicate their heart's desires not only to one another, but with world around them. Select performances will include an ASL interpreter.

Edward Albee's

At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story)

Runs July 19 through August 26

by Edward Albee

directed by Eric Hill

with David Adkins, Joey Collins and Tara Franklin

at The Unicorn Stage

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Sponsored by: Lead Sponsor, Bobbie Hallig and Furlano and Arace, PC

Cast Breakdown:

David Adkins as Peter

Joey Collins as Jerry

Tara Franklin as Ann

About the Show:

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright, Edward Albee, (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story) delves deep into the complex concept of human loneliness and social disparity. Directed by Eric Hill (BTG: The Homecoming, Thoreau or, Return to Walden; Poe), Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo (Zoo story) joins Albee's classic play, The Zoo Story (1959), the classic play which launched Albee's sensational career, with its prequel, Homelife (2004) written 45 years later. This production features David Adkins (BTG: Thoreau or, Return to Walden; Poe), Joey Collins (BTG: The Homecoming, Broadway: The Glass Menagerie) and Tara Franklin (BTG: The Homecoming, Lion in Winter, Equus).

Arsenic and Old Lace

Runs July 27 through August 19

By Joseph Kesselring

directed by Gregg Edelman

with Katie Birenboim, Ryan Chittaphong,

Stephen DeRosa, Mia Dillon, Harriet Harris, Walter Hudson, Gerry McIntyre, Matt Sullivan, and Walton Wilson

at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 83 East Main Street

Sponsored by: Blantyre, Country Curtains and Red Lion Inn

Cast Breakdown:

Katie Birenboim as Elaine Harper

Ryan Chittaphong as Officer Klein

Stephen DeRosa as Dr. Einstein

Mia Dillon as Martha Brewster

Harriet Harris as Abby Brewster

Walter Hudson as Mr. Witherspoon and Mr. Gibbs

Gerry McIntyre as Officer O'Hara

Matt Sullivan as Jonathan Brewster

Walton Wilson as The Rev. Dr. Harper and Lieutenant Rooney

About the Show:

Celebrated as playwright Joseph Kesselring's most successful play, Arsenic and Old Lace is a side-splitting, farcical tale. An American classic, Arsenic and Old Lace first debuted on Broadway in 1941, in which New York Times critic Brooks Atkinson raved that the production's "casual point of view that is so robustly entertaining." Filled with colorful characters and witty plot twists, this quirky comedy is one for the ages. This production is directed by Tony Award-nominated Gregg Edelman (Broadway: City of Angels, 1776, Into The Woods; BTG: Constellations, Deathtrap).

ABOUT THE DIRECTORS:

James Barry is proud to be making his directorial debut in the very theater where he made his professional acting debut, 18 seasons ago. Since then, James has appeared in many BTG productions, favorites include Tommy, The Caretaker, and This Is Our Youth. James played Carl Perkins for two years on the first National tour of Million Dollar Quartet, and continues to perform in, and music direct the musical in regional houses across the country. A New Neighborhood company member, he originated the role of Pedro in Rolin Jones & Billie Joe Armstrong's These Paper Bullets at Yale Rep, The Geffen, and The Atlantic. James was in the original NYC cast of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson at the Public, and on Broadway. Berkshire audiences may know his work at the Chester Theatre Co, where recent appearances include Sister Play, Arms on Fire, and Wittenberg. James' album of original rock, Embrace Yourself Tonight, can be found on iTunes, Spotify, and on pink vinyl LP at the Berkshire's last remaining record store, Tunerville Trolley. It can also be ordered through ETSY. Love to Tara & Sam

Travis G. Daly is an Associate Artist of Education at BTG, where he has worked for over ten years as a teacher, director, actor and mentor with BTG PLAYS!, Berkshire Theatre Group's year-round education program that serves 13,000 students on an annual basis. During his time with BTG, he has directed over 100 short and full-length plays. Some of his directing credits include Way out West, The Wizard of Oz, History's Mysteries Revealed, The Mummy's Tale, Annie, Hansel and Gretel's Grimm Tale, Peter Han, Oliver! Hercules, A Christmas Carol, Seussical, Atlantis, Lost! and Mary Poppins. Mr. Daly was instrumental in the creation of Encore! An Evening to Celebrate High School Musicals that features several Berkshire County high schools. Mr. Daly is also the Artistic Director of Theatre Arts for the Southern Berkshire Regional School District's Theatre Arts Program for grades K-12. Travis serves as one of the primary mentors for YouthReach participants.

Gregg Edelman is proud to be returning to the BTG for the fourth consecutive summer. Last year, he directed Constellations with Kate Baldwin and Graham Rowat at The Unicorn Theatre. During his first two years with the BTG, he starred in Deathtrap and A Little Night Music. Back in New York City, he recently starred as Voltaire in the new Harold Prince/New York City Opera production of Candide at Lincoln Center. His other New York City credits (for which he has received four Tony Award-nominations, Drama Desk Award, and numerous Outer Critics-Award nominations) include City of Angels, 1776, Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Cabaret, Black Tie, Thief River, and the sadly short run of Reefer Madness, the Musical. He has appeared in numerous movies including, Little Children, Crimes and Misdemeanors, and Spider-Man 2, and on television in Shades of Blue, Blue Bloods, 30 Rock, Braindead, The Good Wife, all the Law and Order programs, among others. As a director, he continues to develop new works and reimagine existing plays and musicals.

Eric Hill in his forty-year career, Eric has worked as an actor, director, writer and producer. He has served as the Artistic Director of StageWest in Springfield, MA; the Founding Artistic Director of the Blue Hill Performance Ensemble in Stockbridge, MA; Producer of the Unicorn Theatre at the Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge, and, for the past twenty years, an Artistic Associate with the Berkshire Theatre Group in Stockbridge and Pittsfield, MA. Productions at BTG include: The Homecoming by Harold Pinter, Thoreau or, Return to Walden by David Atkins; Poe by Eric Hill; Benefactors by Michael Frayn; MacBeth By William Shakespeare; Endgame by Samuel Beckett; Faith Healer by Brian Friel; The Einstein Project by Jon Klein and Paul D'Andrea; Amadeus by Paul Schaeffer; The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams; and The Caretaker by Harold Pinter. Eric has acted in several roles at the BTG, including eleven performances as Ebeneezer Scrooge in his own adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Eric served as the Director of Performance at the University of Connecticut, as well the Sachar Chair of Theater at Brandeis University. He worked for over decade with Japanese experimental director Tadashi Suzuki and the Suzuki Company of Toga, Japan. He is married to Artistic Director, Kate Maguire.

Kenny Leon is artistic director of True Colors Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as a Tony Award-winning Broadway and film director whose recent work includes Hairspray Live and The Wiz! Live for NBC. Other television work includes In My Dreams, The Watsons go to Birmingham and the Sony and Lifetime TV adaptation of Steel Magnolias. His Broadway credits include Holler if Ya Hear Me and the recent revival of A Raisin In the Sun starring Denzel Washington, which earned Tony Awards for Best Director, Best Play and Best Featured Actress (Sophie Okonedo). He also directed August Wilson's Fences (which garnered ten Tony nominations and won three Tony Awards including Best Revival), Gem of the Ocean and Radio Golf. Additional Broadway credits include The Mountaintop starring Samuel L. Jackson and Angela Bassett, Stick Fly (also by Lydia Diamond) and the 2004 revival of A Raisin in the Sun with Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad and Sean P. Diddy Combs. Leon is a graduate of Clark Atlanta and is an honorary Ph.D. recipient of Clark Atlanta and Roosevelt Universities.

ABOUT THE ACTORS:

David Adkins (At Home at the Zoo) has performed in over 20 productions at Berkshire Theatre Group where he is an Artistic Associate, has worked On and Off-Broadway, and in resident theaters across the country. He's also guest starred extensively on television most recently on Blacklist, Homeland, The Good Wife, The Americans, Happy-ish and more.

Haley Aguero (The Music Man) is thrilled to be returning to Berkshire Theatre Group for the second time. Born and raised in Valdosta, Georgia, she is a rising senior at Valdosta State University working towards a BFA in musical theatre. Some of her favorite credits at Valdosta State include Ado Annie (Oklahoma!) and Cinderella (Into the Woods), along with Pinocchio (Pinocchio Commedia) and Chester (Bunnicula) in the TYA touring shows. Last summer, she was seen as LeFou in BTG's Beauty and the Beast and she is thrilled to be performing on the beautiful Colonial Stage again. She would like to give a special thank you to Travis Daly, Mark Gionfriddo, and the rest of the BTG Staff for another wonderful opportunity. She is continuously thankful for her family's unending support and she gives all the glory to God for this experience.

Luis Aguilar (The Music Man) is a Senior Communications major at Texas A&M University, Kingsville. He made his debut with the Berkshire Theatre Group as ensemble in BTG's hit revival of Fiorello! while attending an apprenticeship program with BTG that same summer. Luis has an extended experience in the field of theatre, from performing in stage to stage management and choreography. He has been nominated for an Irene Ryan award for his role as Jesus in Stones in the Desert... Eterno, and now serves as the President for his school's Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honor Society. He is excited for his return to the Berkshire Theatre Group and he is also grateful for the countless opportunities that BTG has officered him.

Kalyn Altmeyer (The Music Man) is thrilled to be returning to BTG this year, after spending the summer of 2015 as an Acting Apprentice! Other BTG credits include: Mary Poppins, and the Ellenoff Musical Theatre Series productions, Jerome Kern: The Song is You! and By Jupiter. Other highlights include A Christmas Carol and Grandpa Clemens and Angelfish at McCarter Theatre. Kalyn is a recent alumna of Ithaca College, where she appeared in shows such as Aliens with Extraordinary Skills, A Chorus Line, and The Crucible. Many thanks to everyone at BTG and her fabulous friends and family. Twitter/Instagram @thekalynator; kalynaltmeyer.com

Katie Birenboim (Arsenic and Old Lace) is thrilled to be returning for her fourth summer season to Berkshire Theatre Group, where she previously appeared in A Little Night Music and starred in Mary Poppins and Fiorello!. Katie was last seen on a New York stage when the BTG production of Fiorello! transferred Off-Broadway in fall 2016. Other favorite roles include Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun, Jo March in Little Women, Erma in Anything Goes, and Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street. Katie made her NY directorial debut assisting John Rando with City Center Encores' The New Yorkers this spring, and is a founding member of the nonprofit theatre company, Grind Arts. Proud Princeton University grad. Many thanks to everyone at BTG, Alan Filderman, Gregg, Rikky at Hybrid, John, the Princeton Triangle Club, Ma, Papa, and mom and dad. www.katiebirenboim.com.

Michael Brahce (The Music Man) past credits include: A Christmas Carol, Babes in Arms, Candide (Berkshire Theatre Group); The Blind, Od, The Cherry Orchard, Spoon River Anthology (Columbia Stages); Roundheads and Peakheads (MoonRover); The Decay of Cities: Orchard-less at the New Orleans Fringe Festival, and The Good Person of Szechwan (Enthuse Theater). Michael appeared in BTG's critically acclaimed production of Fiorello!, which enjoyed successful runs in the Berkshires and Off-Broadway in NYC last year. As a member of the Berkshire-based Kickwheel Ensemble Theater, Michael has appeared in the K.E.T. productions of Flark!, DARK: An End of the World Play with Music and an Exercise Bike, and the recent world premiere of PASSAGE.

Ryan Chittaphong (Arsenic and Old Lace) is delighted to be returning home to Berkshire Theatre Group, where he was previously seen in 2011's Finian's Rainbow and served as the Marketing and Development Associate in 2007-2008! In New York, he was recently seen on stage in HERE Arts Center's Professor Brenner and Dry Powder at the Arthur Seelen Theatre. He's also performed with Nashville Repertory Theatre, Harold Clurman Lab, The Grand Ole Opry, among others. Ryan frequently performs in Ten Bones Theatre's smash hit improv comedy show, Entirely From Memory and studies at Upright Citizens Brigade. Ryan currently serves as Director of Marketing for Stella Adler Studio of Acting, is a proud company member of Story Pirates and co-owner of Glamsmash Productions (glamsmash.com). Thank you to the BTGfamily for this great experience!

Christy Coco (Million Dollar Quartet) is thrilled to be returning to BTG! In May, she will graduate from Boston College majoring in Theatre Arts and Art History. She has appeared Off-Broadway in the 2016 revival of Fiorello! (Sophie/Ensemble), as well as on screen in the 2016 feature film, The Purge: Election Year, directed by James DeMonaco and produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions. Also in 2016, Christy performed as a soloist in concert with the Boston Pops, conducted by Keith Lockhart and featuring Kristin Chenoweth. With the Pops, she sang an original arrangement created for her by Joseph Joubert, the orchestrator for the 2014 Broadway revival of Violet. Christy's BTG credits include Beauty and The Beast (Belle) and Bells are Ringing (Ensemble, u/s Olga). She'd like to thank the entire BTGfamily for their endless support and for giving her this wonderful opportunity. For Mom, Dad, Alex, and Britt. www.christy-coco.com @christycoco_

Joey Collins (Home at the Zoo) BTG: The Homecoming. Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Rock n' Roll and The Lonesome West. Off-Broadway: Straight Faced Lies, St. Joan of the Stockyards, Vieux Carré, Bug, Beasley's Christmas Party, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, Apartment 3A, The Antigone Project. World Premieres: Mark St. Germain's Scott & Hem at Contemporary American Theater Festival & Barrington Stage; Custody of the Eyes, by Anthony Giardina at Cleveland Playhouse; Beat Generation, the lost play by Jack Kerouac and Oceanside, by Nick Gandiello, Merrimack Rep. Regional theaters: Rep. Theatre of St. Louis, Triad Stage, Berkeley Rep.,Yale Rep., Pioneer Theatre, The Old Globe, Cape Playhouse, A.C.T. in San Francisco, Cincinnati Playhouse and others. Film: Dottie's Thanksgiving Pickle with Olympia Dukakis, Bittersweet, The Number 36, Double Take. Television: Law and Order, Kidnapped, All My Children, Guiding Light, As the World Turns. www.joeycollins.net @MrJoeyCollins

Stephen DeRosa (Arsenic and Old Lace) BTG: Little Shop of Horrors, The Guardsman, Prisoner of Second Avenue, Waiting for Godot, Love! Valor! Compassion!, Lives of the Saints. Broadway: On the Town, Betrayal, The Nance, Hairspray, On The Twentieth Century, Henry IV, Into the Woods, The Man Who Came To Dinner. Off-Broadway:These Paper Bullets (Atlantic Theater); Irma LaDouce, Wonderful Town, Do Re Mi (all for Encores!); Love's Fire (The Acting Company/Public/RSC); The Mystery of Irma Vep. Regional credits include Yale Rep, Goodspeed Musicals, Westport Country Playhouse, McCarter Theatre, ACT, George Street Playhouse, Williamstown, and many others. Selected Film/TV: Woody Allen's Cafe Society, Show Me a Hero (HBO), The Good Wife, Vinyl, Ugly Betty, Law & Order, and HBO's Boardwalk Empire (Eddie Cantor). MFA: Yale Drama.

Mia Dillon (Arsenic and Old Lace) Broadway credits include: Our Town with Paul Newman, The Miser, Hay Fever, Agnes of God, The Corn is Green with Cicely Tyson, Crimes of the Heart (Tony Award-nomination, Clarence Derwent Award, Dramalogue Award), Once a Catholic (Drama Desk Award-nomination), Da, and Equus. She has appeared in 5 seasons at BTG in A Period of Adjustment, A Song at Twilight, Ghosts, A Delicate Balance, and Palace of Amateurs. She has appeared in regional theatre's across the country, most recently in Cloud 9 at Hartford Stage. Film and TV roles include: all 3 Law & Orders, Brain Dead, The Cosby Show, Mary and Rhoda, Gods And Generals, The Money Pit, All Good Things, Ordinary World and Isn't it Delicious.

Tara Franklin (Home at the Zoo) BTG credits include: The Homecoming, Mary & Edith, The Lion In Winter, The Puppetmaster of Lodz, Birthday Boy, The Guardsman, Ghosts, A Man For All Seasons, Educating Rita, Amadeus, Equus, The Misanthrope, Peter Pan, Dimetos and A Dream Play. Off Broadway: Sleep No More (Punchdrunk). Regional: Sister Play (Chester Theatre), Burning Desire (Seven Angels), Henry V, Love's Labors Lost, King Lear, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet and A Midsummer Night's Dream(Nebraska Shakespeare Festival), Translations, The Trojan Women, Red Noses and Misalliance (Connecticut Repertory Theatre), The Manuscript Found in Saragossa (Lookingglass Theatre Company) and Gravid Water (Improv Olympic). Film: Labor Day. Tara holds a BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and an MFA from the University of Connecticut.

Alex Getlin (The Music Man) is thrilled to be making her Berkshire Theatre Group debut. A recent graduate of Northwestern University's theatre program, she was most recently seen in the 2016 Broadway Rising Stars concert at Town Hall in New York City. Northwestern credits include Mama Rose (Gypsy), Mrs. Lovett (Sweeney Todd), The Witch (Into the Woods), Gussie (Merrily We Roll Along), John Wilkes Booth (Assassins) and Amy (Company). A native New Yorker, she made her professional debut at 17 in a solo cabaret show, You're Gonna Hear From Me at Feinstein's at the Regency, presented by Michael Feinstein. She is a frequently featured soloist at Feinstein's 54 Below, and was a featured performer in One Hand, One Heart; a salute to Leonard Bernstein at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. Alex made her California debut in June with the Pasadena Pops and Michael Feinstein conducting Broadway: The Golden Age, with special guest Liza Minnelli.

Harriet Harris (Arsenic and Old Lace) Broadway: It Shoulda Been You, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Present Laughter, Cry Baby: The Musical, Old Acquaintance, Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Featured Actress in a Musical), The Man Who Came to Dinner. Encores: Little Me. Off-Broadway: The Roads to Home, Standing on Ceremony, Yeast Nation, Jeffrey (Drama Desk Award-nomination), Bella, Belle of Byelorussia (Drama Desk Award-nomination). San Francisco Opera: Show Boat. Film: Love Is Strange, Memento, Nurse Betty, Addams Family Values. TV: Desperate Housewives and Frasier.

Walter Hudson (Arsenic and Old Lace) is delighted to return to BTG having appeared in Sylvia, Mrs. Warren's Profession, Amadeus, Macbeth, The Einstein Project, Edith, My Fair Lady, HMS Pinafore, and A Man for All Seasons, among others. He has appeared on Broadway for the NY Shakespeare Festival as the Pirate King in The Pirates of Penzance, and The Human Comedy, as well as Cy Coleman's Welcome to the Club, and Off-Broadway as the Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors at the Orpheum Theatre. National tours include: Pirates, Blood Brothers and Noises Off. He has worked regionally at numerous theatres, including: Yale Rep, Long Wharf, Kennedy Center, NAC (Ottawa), Denver Theatre Center, Huntington Theatre, Ford's, Alliance, Rep Theatre of St. Louis, Cleveland Playhouse, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Syracuse Stage. More recent television includes: The Following, Nurse Jackie and The Onion News Network.

Joshua Jackson (Children of a Lesser God) stars alongside Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, and Maura Tierney in the Golden Globe Award-winning television series, The Affair on Showtime, which just premiered its third season. Jackson was recently seen in the National Geographic Channel's Emmy Award-winning documentary series, Years of Living Dangerously. He previously starred on FOX's hit show Fringe created by J.J. Abrams, and recently made a cameo appearance in the Netflix Original, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Recent feature film roles include starring roles opposite Rebecca Hall, Bruce Willis, and Catherine Zeta Jones in Lay the Favorite for director Stephen Frears, and Inescapable opposite Marisa Tomei. In 2010, Jackson received the 2010 Best Actor Genie Award for his starring role in the Canadian Independent feature film One Week. Jackson was seen as part of the ensemble cast of the critically acclaimed film Bobby for director Emilio Estevez, and starred in the psychological thriller Shutter for 20th Century Fox/New Regency which was shot on location in Tokyo. Additionally, Jackson enjoyed a successful run on London's West End, starring in A Life in the Theatre alongside Patrick Stewart. The acclaimed comedy was written by the Pulitzer Prize and Olivier Award-winning, and Oscar Award-nominated David Mamet. Jackson recently starred in the off-Broadway play Smart People at Second Stage Theatre, that told the story of four Harvard intellectuals finding themselves entangled in a complex web of social politics. Well known as Dawson's Creek's fast-talking, self-deprecating Pacey Witter, Jackson has been working in front of the camera for over twenty years. His feature film debut was in Michael Bortman's Crooked Hearts, which he followed up with The Mighty Ducks trilogy, Digger, and Andre the Seal. Jackson starred in Universal Pictures' The Skulls, and more recently in Rose Troche's acclaimed drama The Safety of Objects, the HBO Films version of Moises Kaufman's groundbreaking play The Laramie Project, and in Regent Films' Aurora Borealis, as a troubled young man opposite Donald Sutherland. He had noted cameos in Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's 11, Scream 2, Urban Legend, and I Love Your Work. His additional feature film credits include Sky, Cursed, Gossip, Bryan Singer's Apt Pupil, and Cruel Intentions. A Vancouver native, Jackson divides his time between his hometown and Los Angeles.

TIM JOnes (The Music Man) is a Pittsfield local actor, currently attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute as an aerospace engineer. With experience ranging from roles in dramas and musicals, to performing experimental comedy, to directing, Tim is most at home on a stage. His recent performances include Legally Blonde (Warner), The Tempest (Ferdinand), The Importance of Being Earnest (Algernon), Assassins (Booth) and Avenue Q (Rod). Tim would like to thank his parents for understanding that STEM alternatively stands for Science, Theatre, Engineering and Mathematics, as well as {Empty Set} for teaching him that onstage mistakes do not exist so long as you can improvise your way out of them.

Jefferson McDonald (Million Dollar Quartet) is very excited to join the storied and prestigious BTG for the first time. Recent stage credits include: Spike in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Asolo Repertory Theatre, St. Louis Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park), for which he was featured in the NY Times; Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (Asolo Rep), and George Haverstick in Period of Adjustment (Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater). He is a 2016 recipient of a Broadway World Denver Award for his portrayal of Ernst Ludwig in Cabaret (Lake Dillon Theatre Company). Jefferson hails from the Fingerlakes Region of Upstate New York, where he and his eight younger siblings grew up on a 220 acre organic farm. He is the nephew to Broadway and film stars Daniel and Christopher McDonald. He attended Ithaca College and received his MFA from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training, and has also studied at the Moscow Art Theatre. He would like to thank his father and grandmother, whom he misses deeply, for cultivating his love of music.

John McGinty (Children of a Lesser God) is thrilled to be making his debut at Berkshire Theatre Group. New York: Fêtes de la Nuit (New Ohio Theatre), Veritas (The Representatives), World premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's new play, The Healing (Theater Breaking Through Barriers, Theater Row), Movements of the Soul (Baruch Performing Arts Center). Regional: The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Sacramento Music Circus and La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts), Tribes (Guthrie Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre, Everyman Theatre), Pippin (Center Theatre Group, Deaf West). Film: Wonderstruck with Todd Haynes, Sign. TV: I Killed My BFF and FBI: Criminal Pursuit. Web series: High Maintenance (Vimeo and HBO), Don't Shoot the Messenger. Workshops: Other World with Gabriel Barre, Cyrano (New York Theatre Workshop, Deaf West);Brindlebeast (Fat Chance), Another Kind of Silence (Playwright Realm). Dance: Heidi Latsky Dance. Twitter and Instagram: @TheJohnMcGinty

Gerry McIntyre (Arsenic and Old Lace) has appeared on Broadway in Uptown...It's Hot!, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Once on This Island (original company), Anything Goes, and Chicago. His Off-Broadway credits include, Enter Laughing (Drama Desk Award-nomination), The Audience (Drama Desk Award-nomination), and Forbidden Broadway (NAACP and Ovation Awards). His television credits include Boardwalk Empire, Law & Order," "Whoopi," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "NYPD Blue," "Caroline in the City," "The Nanny," "The Pretender," and "Murphy Brown." He also appeared in the films The Kiss, Broadway Damage, The Next Step, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and After the Storm. Mr. McIntyre is the winner of a TBA Award and a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for his choreography. He choreographed My Fair Lady, A Saint She Ain't, Tommy, and Oklahoma at BTG. He is also the choreographer of the Off-Broadway hit Spamilton. gerrymcintyre.net.

Rylan Morsbach (The Music Man) is delighted to be back in the Berkshires! Previous BTG credits include A Christmas Carol, Fiorello! (in Stockbridge and Off-Broadway), The Homecoming, Mary Poppins, Atlantis Lost! (BTG PLAYS! touring show), Sometimes Love(staged reading), A Hatful of Rain, Peter Pan, and Oklahoma!. Other credits include, The Old Mezzo (WAM Theatre), You Can't Take It With You (Hubbard Hall), As You Like It (Suffield Players), and Scaramouche Jones (Pauline Productions). Rylan is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Pioneer Valley Performing Arts High School. He thanks his family and friends for their extraordinary support.

Ben Nordstrom (Million Dollar Quartet) is thrilled to make his debut with Berkshire Theatre Group. Regional: The Muny (Harry in Mamma Mia! and Tony in Billy Elliot), The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (Malcom in Macbeth and Bobby Strong in Urinetown), Great Lakes Theater Festival (Mozart in Amadeus), Arvada Center (Freddy in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre (Sam Phillips in Million Dollar Quartet, Baker in Into the Woods, and Mike Connors in The Philadelphia Story), Stages St. Louis (Finch in H2$ and Chuck Baxter in Promises Promises), the Alley Theatre (Alan Strang in Equus), Theatre Raleigh (Bernard in Boeing Boeing), and Cleveland Playhouse (Dylan Gall in The Infinite Regress of Human Vanity). TV: A Gifted Man, CBS. Film: Meet Bill with Aaron Eckhart. BFA, Webster Conservatory

Ralph Petillo (The Music Man) has written, directed, and performed for Walt Disney World and Disney Productions. He co-founded and was Resident Director for Theatre On Park, Orlando's first Repertory Theatre Company, and established and directed Florida's first African American Repertory Theatre Company. Directing credits: A Little Night Music, Chicago, The Taming of the Shrew, The Wiz, Ain't Misbehaven, Company, Into the Woods. Acting credits: Tevye, Henry II, Victor Frankenstein and Archdale, Boston Symphony Orchestra's Porgy and Bess. For Berkshire Theatre Group: Fagin in Oliver, Captain Hook in Peter Pan, Duncan/Doctor in Macbeth, Rooster Hannigan in Annie, The Wizard in The Wizard of Oz, Fezziwig and Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol, Mayor in Seussical, Bank Chairman in Mary Poppins and Belle's Father in Beauty and The Beast. Ralph is Director of Dramatic Studies, Lenox Public Schools.

Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God) recent credits include: a role in the film Wonderstruck (2017) and John Legend's music video, "Love Me Now." She has appeared in the ASL instructional video series, Sign Naturally and in various sign language publications as a sign language model. A former Miss Deaf America, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Creative Writing, a Masters of Arts in Education and a torch for American Sign Language.

Stephen Spinella (Children of a Lesser God) won two Tony and Drama Desk Awards for the original Broadway productions of Tony Kushner's epic Angels in America plays, which marked his Broadway debut. Mr. Spinella has since starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening, revivals of A View from the Bridge, Electra, and Our Town (with Paul Newman); and James Joyce's The Dead, for which he won a third Drama Desk Award, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award, and was again a Tony Award-nominee. His most recent Broadway credit is The Velocity of Autumn, co-starring Estelle Parsons. Off-Broadway, Mr. Spinella won an Obie Award in Love! Valour! Compassion! He also appeared in An Iliad (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards); alongside Meryl Streep in The Seagull directed by Mike Nichols; and in Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures. Most recently, he was in the critically acclaimed production of Coriolanus. Among his feature film credits: Alfonso Cuaron's Great Expectations, Tim Robbins' Cradle Will Rock, Gus Van Zant's award-winning Milk, Quentin Dupieux's cult hit Rubber, and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln. Mr. Spinella has guest-starred on Will and Grace, Frasier, Heroes, Grey's Anatomy, Nip/Tuck, and Alias. He's had recurring roles on The Education of Max Bickford, 24, Desperate Housewives, Royal Pains and Steven Soderbergh's The Knick.

Matt Sullivan (Arsenic and Old Lace) The Roads to Home by Horton Foote, at The Cherry Lane Theater; Standing on Ceremony at The Minetta Lane Theater; Macbeth and Coriolanus at New York Shakespeare Festival; Hay Fever at The Guthrie Theater; Tovarich, I Capture the Castle, Noises Off, The Devil's Disciple, Playboy of the Western World at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Four seasons with The Acting Company. Juilliard School.

Walton Wilson (Arsenic and Old Lace) is delighted to return for his third season at BTG, where he previously appeared in Benefactors and Anna Christie. He also served as dialect coach on Design for Living. New York: BAM Next Wave Festival, Culture Project, Dance Theatre Workshop, La Mama, Public Theatre/NYSF, Vineyard Theatre. Regional: Actors Theatre of Louisville, Alley Theatre, Dallas Theatre Center, Empty Space, Shakespeare & Company, Stages Repertory Theatre, Swine Palace, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Yale Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare Festivals of Dallas, Houston, Santa Fe, St. Louis. A resident of the Berkshires, he enjoys ongoing collaborations with Double Edge Theatre (Ashfield, MA) and Pro Rodopi Arts Centre (Bostina, Bulgaria). He is a member of the faculty at Yale School of Drama.

Katherine Winter (The Music Man) hailing from Toronto, Canada, Katherine currently attends NYU Tisch School of The Arts New Studio on Broadway, studying Musical Theatre. She was seen last year in BTG's Beauty and The Beast. New York: Urinetown (NYU Tisch), Anything Goes (Riverside Theatre), and Ski End (New Ohio Theatre). Select Toronto credits include: Shevil The Musical (Toronto Fringe), Chicago, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The 39 Steps (Cardinal Carter Theater), Cabaret, Singin' In The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Theatre Passe Muraille), The Drowsy Chaperone, Les Misérables (Berkeley Street Theatre) and Peter Pan Pantomime (Oakville Center for Performing Arts). Katherine has also been in several short films and music videos. On top of performing, Katherine is also a choreographer working in theatre and film. Thanks to Mom, Travis, and the whole BTG family for all their support! katherine-winter.com.

The Colonial Theatre, founded in 1903, and Berkshire Theatre Festival, founded in 1928, are two of the oldest cultural organizations in the Berkshires. In 2010, under the leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Kate Maguire, the two organization merged to form Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG). Berkshire Theatre Group's mission is to support wide ranging artistic exploration and acclaimed performances in theatre, dance, music and entertainment. Every year, BTG produces and presents performances to over 68,000 attendees and, through our Educational Program, serves over 13,000 Berkshire County schoolchildren annually. BTG's celebrated stages reflect the history of the American theatre; they represent a priceless cultural resource for the community.

