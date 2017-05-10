Josh Gad to Star as Truman Capote in PARTY OF THE CENTURY

Deadline reports that Josh Gad, who currently stars in Disney's live action 'Beauty and the Beast', will take on the role of famed writer Truman Capote in writer /directors Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman's PARTY OF THE CENTURY. Jack O'Connell and Chloe Grace Moretz will also star. The New York romance will center on Capote's infamous Black and White Ball. Filming is scheduled to begin in New York City later this year.

Commented Pulcini and Berman, "Our film is a delicate balance of worlds converging at a pivotal moment in time. Jack, Chloe and Josh are brilliant performers who can embody these worlds while bringing the electricity and pathos required to make THE STORY fly."

Gad lent his voice to Olaf the snowman in the hit Disney film FROZEN, and recently reprised the role in Disney's new short, FROZEN FEVER. He co-starred in the FX series The Comedians opposite Billy Crystal. Recent film credits include Wedding Ringer, Pixels and Wish I Was Here. The actor received a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Elder Cunningham in Broadway's BOOK OF MORMON. He also appeared on Broadway in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles