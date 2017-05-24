Jessica Grove and James Snyder to Play Title Roles in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Music Circus

The 67th Music Circus season kicks off with a two-week run of Disney's beloved family classic musical Beauty and the Beast. Performances are Tuesday, June 20 through Sunday, July 2 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion.

This 'tale as old as time,' with an Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken, deserves to be experienced live on stage. The Music Circus production features a superb cast, including a number of Broadway veterans. Songs include "Gaston," the show-stopping "Be Our Guest" and the much-loved title song.

Broadway veteran James Snyder returns to his native Sacramento to bring to life the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, after last appearing at Music Circus in The Fantasticks. Snyder just finished his run in Broadway's first a cappella musical, In Transit, having previously appeared opposite Idina Menzel on Broadway and in the National Tour of If/Then, and originating the title role in Broadway's Cry-Baby.

Last seen at Music Circus as Ariel in the 2012 production of The Little Mermaid, Jessica Grové returns as another Disney princess, Belle. Grové's past work includes the Broadway productions of A Little Night Music (with Bernadette Peters) and Sunday in the Park with George, as well as originating the role of Dorothy in the Madison Square Garden and National Touring productions of The Wizard of Oz.

Jared Gertner, making his Music Circus debut as LeFou, has performed in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, in the First National Tour and in London as Elder Cunningham, as well as in Roundabout Theatre Company's Ordinary Days, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in San Francisco, Boston, and on Broadway. Broadway veteran David Hibbard, portraying Cogsworth, made his Broadway debut in Cats and spent three years as Rum Tum Tugger; other Broadway shows include Spamalot, Billy Elliot, A Class Act, and most recently Something Rotten! Michael Paternostro, who played Carmen Ghia in The Producers at Music Circus, will play Lumiere; his Broadway credits include originating Greg in the A Chorus Line revival, Soul Doctor, Sweet Smell of Success, Fosse, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Peter Saide will tackle the role of Gaston, previously appearing at Music Circus as Berger in the acclaimed 2015 production of Hair, as well the Las Vegas production of Jersey Boys as Bob Gaudio, and the international tour of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella as the Prince, opposite Lea Salonga.

Playing Mrs. Potts, Shannon Warne joins us for her 4th season at Music Circus having last played Winifred Banks in the 2014 production of Mary Poppins; additionally she has toured as Nimue in Camelot with Michael York and performed in Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl.

Jacquelyn Piro Donovan adds Madame de la Grand Bouche to her many appearances at Music Circus, including Hello, Dolly!, The Wizard of Oz, and Oliver!, in addition to her various Broadway and Tour credits including Les Miserables (as both Cosette and Fantine), Miss Saigon, and Sunset Boulevard.

Having appeared in frequent Music Circus productions including Brigadoon, Grease, Into the Woods, Annie Get Your Gun, and The Secret Garden, Gordon Goodman will return this summer to play Maurice, adding to his numerous theater, film, and television credits.

Courtney Iventosch last appeared at Music Circus as Jean MacLaren in Brigadoon; she returns as Babette, having appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, and in Wicked on Broadway and on tour.

Young local actors Cooper Miller and Mia Fisher, both of whom have performed in several shows with Elk Grove-based Musical Mayhem Productions, will be taking on the role of Chip at alternating performances.

Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast start at $45 and are available by phone at (916) 557-1999, online at www.Tickets.com, or in person at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento. Tickets in any section are available for $45 for kids ages 4 - 12. Evening performances in the first week are Tuesday through Saturday, June 20 - 24, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, June 22 and Saturday, June 24 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m. Evening performances in the second week are Tuesday through Saturday, June 27 - July 1, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, June 29 and Saturday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 at 3:00 p.m.For more information, visit www.SacramentoMusicCircus.com.

Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier and Artistic Consultant Glenn Casale. California Musical Theatre President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

