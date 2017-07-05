Jeremy Jordan, Okieriete Onaodowan, Kate Baldwin and More to Perform in 'New Writers At 54!' Series

New Writers At 54! is a summer series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/NewWriters or call (646) 476-3551. Use code NEW20 when purchasing tickets to three or more shows in the series and receive 20% off tickets in the Main Dining Room or Bar Rail sections.

SONGS BY JULIA MEINWALD & GORDON LEARY, JULY 30 AT 7:00PM:

Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary write aggressively empathetic musical theatre. In the tradition of their shows Pregnancy Pact (Weston Playhouse, 2012) and The Loneliest Girl in the World (Diversionary Theatre, 2018), their three newest musicals explore unlikely (and sometimes unlikable) characters behaving badly. Come hear songs about ankle-busting Olympic gymnasts, fans of school shooters, and gay people getting straight-married. There will be extremely talented performers singing very high notes. There will be an extremely talented band playing a wide range of notes. There will be love notes if you find yourself in an unexpected romantic moment with the stranger seated at your table. Either way, it promises to be a fun, dark, twisty time!

Featuring Delaney Amatrudo, Ally Bonino (Myths & Hymns), Sojourner Brown, Max Chernin (Bright Star), Sam Heldt (The Loneliest Girl in the World), Emily Jenda (The Bodyguard, The Book of Mormon), Marina Kondo (MUNY's The Little Mermaid), Amy Linden (The Bridges of Madison County), Ellen Condon Macy (WBT's Phantom), Evan Maltby (Puffs), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), Allie Sandler, Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Johnny Shea (Deathless), Phoebe Strole (Spring Awakening, Kung Fu, Glee), Allie Trimm (Bye Bye Birdie, 13), and more to be announced!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ALEXANDER SAGE OYEN HAS SOME NEW MATERIAL, JULY 30 AT 9:30PM:

Award winning musical theatre writer Alexander Sage Oyen returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with selections from shows about spirits, killers, high schoolers and more killers (but with comedy too)! Fresh off a run of his musical, Diva, the former child reality television star(?) will debut work from 3 new upcoming projects and also play some tunes from his shows Outlaws, Archie's Final Project and from his theatrical rock band, Discount Ghost Stories!

Featuring Harrison Chad, Max Chernin (Sunday in the Park with George, Bright Star), Ethan Crystal (NBC's The Sing-Off), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Samantha Hill (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera), Michael Linden, SP Monahan, Allison Posner, Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Allie Trimm (13, Bye Bye Birdie), Natalie Walker, Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), Elanna White (The Bad Years), and more to be announced!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF SAM SALMOND, JULY 31 AT 7:00PM:

Join Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer-lyricist Sam Salmond and some of Broadway's best performers for a sneak peak of his exciting up and coming musicals! Laugh, cry, and dance your way through stories of LGBT heroes, outcasts, monsters and more! With a style the Boston Globe calls "preciously talented," "rudely funny," but with "raw anguish at its heart," and musical influences from Bowie to Ben Folds to Sondheim- Sam Salmond and friends promise a night of pop/rock theater, joy, and catharsis that you'll never forget!

Featuring Adam Chanler-Berat (Amelie, Next to Normal), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Jason Gotay (Bring It On, Spiderman), Molly Hager (Waitress), Blaine Krauss (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc), Michael Linden (Spring Awakening National Tour), John-Michael Lyles (Sweeney Todd), Shoba Narayan (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Preston Sadleir (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Big Love), Taylor Trensch (Hello, Dolly!, Matilda), Natalie Walker (Cabaret; Secret Theatre) and Noah Zachary (Poster Boy).

Directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George)

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

MORE SONGS FROM ELI BOLIN FEAT. NICK BLAEMIRE, GIDEON GLICK & MORE, AUGUST 2 AT 9:30PM: Son Of Schmolin: More Songs from Eli Bolin

Eli Bolin's songs are equal parts heart-on-their-sleeve and goofy as hell, often at the same time. On August 2nd, two years after Bolin Schmolin first graced the stage, Eli and his friends return for another romp through his songbook, which will include future standards and old-school favorites.

Eli Bolin is a composer and lyricist best known for the off-Broadway hit Found and the NYMF smash Volleygirls, written with Sam Forman. The Last Song of Eddie Scourge, his rock and roll Christmas collaboration with Mike Pettry, debuted at Feinstein's/54 Below last November. His music has been on television from Sesame Street to Difficult People.

The evening is produced by Erica Rotstein and features music direction by Julie McBride.

Featuring Nick Blaemire (tick, tick...BOOM!, Godspell), Ally Bonino (Pregnancy Pact), Eddie Cooper (Little Shop of Horrors), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin, Spamilton), Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster!), Gideon Glick (Significant Other, Spring Awakening), Allison Posner (Volleygirls), Jed Resnick (Avenue Q), and more to be announced!

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF TIMOTHY HUANG, AUGUST 8 AT 9:30PM:

Timothy Huang, award-winning composer, lyricist, and creator of Costs of Living, (2016 Richard Rodgers Award, New American Musical Award) and the one-person musical The View From Here returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Some of My Best Friends are White or See, I Write for Non-Asians Too!

Featuring the songs "Dying to Know", "Director's Lament" and "Rules of Engagement" as well as a selection of tunes from Costs of Living, LINES: A Song Cycle, Peter and the Wall, and The View From Here, Timothy will take to the stage with songs, stories and support by some of the greatest friends Broadway has to offer.

Featuring Eric Badique, Jennifer Blood (Matilda), Marc de la Cruz (Pacific Overtures, If/Then), Jaygee Macapugay, Priya Mahendra (Twisted), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), Remy Zaken (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening), EJ Zimmerman, And more to be announced!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF SAM WILLMOTT, AUGUST 10 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist Sam Willmott returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a totally typical night of Viking chants, intercollegiate competitive Punjabi folk dancing, and, if we're being real, lots of fantasy creatures. Winner of the 2015 Kleban Prize, a 2015 Jonathan Larson Grant and the 2012 Fred Ebb Award, Sam and a dazzling cadre of performers will present songs from projects old, new, and never-heard-before-therefore-terrifying-to-share.

Featuring Kerstin Anderson (The Sound of Music), Angel Desai (Company), Salena Qureshi (Evita at Main State Music Theater, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Girls), Tony Sheldon (Priscila, Queen of the Desert, Amelie), And more to be announced!

Directed by Sammi Cannold

Musical Direction by Madeline Smith

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE CREATIONS OF KATIE THOMPSON, AUGUST 13 AT 7PM:

Katie Thompson (Giant, Big Fish) brings her talented Broadway friends to Feinstein's/54 Below to sing original songs from her 1st musical R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical, her albums "What I've Done Right", "KT LIVE", and "Private Page", and many new songs yet unheard. Cast to be announced soon! www.katiethompson.com

Featuring Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish), Britton Smith (Bella: An American Tall Tale, Shuffle Along...) , Kirsten Wyatt (Annie, Elf), Emma Stratton (Bullets Over Broadway), and more to be announced!

$30-40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TA-DA! THE LYRICS OF ERIC PRICE, AUGUST 13 AT 9:30PM:

Featuring a cast of Broadway all-stars, this concert brings together a collection of eclectic, verbally dexterous, and passionate songs from a roster of new musicals by lyricist Eric Price, who also served as 21-time Tony Award winner Hal Prince's longtime assistant.

With shows that musicalize the romance that led to the discovery of radium (Radioactive), the inner workings of a family of stage magicians (Presto Change-o), and the ambitious teenagers who committed online securities fraud in the earliest days of the internet (Hello Out There), audiences can expect to encounter songs that dazzle and surprise, along with stories of collaboration, dream jobs, and real-life magic. Music by Will Reynolds, Joel Waggoner, and Frank Terry.

Featuring Kelli Barrett (Dr. Zhivago, Wicked), John Clay III (Once on this Island revival reading), Lilli Cooper (SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Daddy Long Legs), Sara Jean Ford (A Little Night Music, The Phantom of the Opera), Olli Haaskivi (Orange is the New Black), Erik Liberman (War Paint, LoveMusik), Jeremy Morse (Waitress, Bloodsong of Love), Libby Rosenfield (Joe Iconis' Love in Hate Nation), Jarrod Spector (Tony nominee for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys), Alex Tripp (Cuff Me), and more to be announced!

Music Direction by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!)

Direction by Eric Price & Haley Bennett

$35-45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF KAILEY MARSHALL, AUGUST 14 AT 9:30PM:

Singer/songwriter Kailey Marshall and her work have been accused of being many things including brazen, raw, and catchy AF. When she sits at the keys, dangerous diary entries and bad lovers become living legends through her lyrics and pop/rock hooks. Marshall has penned shows such as Confirmed, Songs for Slutty Girls, and Portrait of Jo, and was recently chosen as a composer in the New Dramatists Composer/Librettist Studio. Prepare to dance in the aisles, toast your best friend, and text your ex, because Marshall is sure to bring a night filled with heartbreaks turned into hit songs. Marshall will be joined by incredible musicians and a handful of guest performers from Broadway. Directed by Max Friedman.

Featuring John-Michael Lyles (Barrow Street Theatre's Sweeney Todd, Encores' Big River, Encores' 1776), Emily Rogers (If/Then Nat'l Tour, Dogfight (Pace), Spring Awakening (Pace)), Ashley D Kelley (Bella: An American Tall Tale (Playwrights Horizons), The Wiz (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Head Over Heels (Oregon Shakespeare Festival)), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Red Oaks, The Black Suits), and Katie Ladner (Sunset Boulevard, Heathers)

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE RIVER IS ME BY SUKARI JONES & TROY ANTHONY, AUGUST 15 @ 9:30PM:

Sukari Jones and Troy Anthony are an up-and-coming music theatre team. With an original gospel-blues-R&B score, the songs of The River Is Me will be performed in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time ever. The show has a book and lyrics by Sukari Jones and music by Troy Anthony. It will feature fresh and moving music following the ghost of a recently lynched black boy, Bo-a funny chubby 14 year old comic book fan-who must recall and reckon with the last moments of his life, which ended when he was brutally lynched for whistling at a white woman in 1955, in order to save the mother he leaves behind. The songs of The River Is Me will be performed by Broadway friends and veterans - for one night only.

Music Director: Darius Smith

Director: Shariffa Ali

Associate Director: Schuyler Girion

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

IN THE LIGHT BY MICHAEL MOTT, AUGUST 19 AT 7PM:

Join us for the world premiere of In The Light: In Concert.

Music & Lyrics by Michael Mott

Book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri

Orchestrations by Kim Scharnberg

Arrangements by Jeff Theiss and Joshua Zecher-Ross

Musical Direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross

Directed by Jeff Whiting

This world premiere concert of Michael Mott's In The Light features selections from the sweeping, contemporary new musical which captures the tension and passion of the epic Faust legend. Featuring some of Broadway's best vocalists and musicians, this emotional score comes to life to the general public for the first time.

Mott is best known for his best selling debut album "Where The Sky Ends," released by Broadway Records. His original musicals include "In The Light" (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri)," "The Don" (book by Corey Skaggs) and "Lucifer" (co-lyricist, Mike Squillante, book by Corey Skaggs). His follow up studio album is due September 2017.

Featuring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde, Supergirl, Smash) as Johann Faustus, Ryan Silverman (The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) as The Traveler, Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera) as Gretchen Wagner, Teal Wicks (Finding Neverland, Wicked, Jekyll & Hyde) as Ana Faustus, and more to be announced!

www.MichaelMott.net

$40-50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF BEN CHAVEZ AND YIANNI PAPADIMOS, AUGUST 27 AT 9:30PM: Chavez and Papadimos: Chasing Summer

Join Ben, Yianni, and all their friends as they try to stop summer from ending with a night of blazing new musical theatre. Chasing Summer will include songs from The Cobalteans (NYMF 2015 Outstanding Music, Lyrics, and Book), never-before-heard selections from their new musical Elysium, and many others. Join us for an evening of visceral storytelling as we try to keep the season from changing.

Featuring PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon, The Colbalteans), Adrienne Eller (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory), Molly Jobe (Waitress), Julia Knitel (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding)

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

YANDURA & MELOCIK: THE REVOLUTION WILL BE EXPOSITORY, JULY 9 AT 9:30PM:

In every song they write, Jacob Yandura & Rebekah Greer Melocik excavate the shadows of the human heart, combining wickedly dark humor with heart-breaking sincerity. With a diverse and wide-ranging songbook, Yandura & Melocik will take you from a pigeon hunt in rural America (Wringer) to the 1930s rural South (The Last Queen of Canaan) to a populist coup d'etat in a post-apocalyptic future (The Coup, or You and Me, and the Piano). After just one evening with Jacob and Rebekah, you will fall in love with them and their funny and enchanting songs.

Now the immensely talented and utterly charming songwriting duo return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a retrospective of their seven years writing together. An all-star cast will perform brand new songs alongside old favorites, as well as give a sneak peak at their newest musical: The Coup, or You and Me, and the Piano.

Featuring Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show), Emily Walton (Peter and the Starcatcher, August: Osage County), Tori Scott (Joe's Pub), and more to be announced!

The concert will feature music direction and arrangements by Matt Gallagher, directed by Jenny Leon and is produced by Ben Holtzman and Sammy Lopez

www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sp8oERc9YUI

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

OPENING NUMBERS BY NOEL CAREY, AUGUST 30 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist Noel Carey returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a jam-packed night of exciting original musical theatre. Join this award-winning writer for an evening of opening numbers as he invites the audience into the worlds of 9 brand new musicals. Delivered by a cast of Broadway all-stars, this night features music from an array of shows including Zazou, The Showmen, and Seven Minutes in Heaven, as well as new twists on Shakespeare, Dickens, and many more. Noel's shows have received development through his years at the BMI Workshop, as well as regional appearances at Barrington Stage and the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, among others.

Featuring Julia Mattison (Ruby Manger, Brooklyn Sound, Godspell), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), and more to be announced!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF JOE KINOSIAN AND KELLEN BLAIR, AUGUST 31 AT 9:30PM:

From the acclaimed writers of the hilarious off-Broadway hit Murder For Two comes a well-rehearsed and painstakingly planned evening of songs, patter... and probably some other stuff. Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair return to Feinstein's/54 Below to perform their comedic songs (and the very occasionally serious one) with the help of their Broadway friends, all of whom have been carefully selected for their talent and not merely their availability. Joe and Kellen have performed at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, on Broadway at the Theatre World Awards, and in front of as many as three Pulitzer Prize winners, some of whom managed to pay attention for the duration of their set. Join them August 31st for an evening of musical merriment both forced and spontaneous!

Follow them on twitter at @JoeAndKellen. kinosianandblair.com

Featuring Natalie Charle Ellis (School of Rock, Les Miserables), Morgan Weed (American Psycho, The Last Five Years), and more to be announced!

$25-35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles