Jane Krakowski Performs at LIVE! from the Rainbow Room Tonight

Tonight, June 23rd, the LIVE! from the Rainbow Room concert series continues with Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Jane Krakowski. Set 65 stories above the landmark Rockefeller Center with panoramic views in every direction, Krakowski will host a one-night-only performance for 200 guests.

Tickets are $250 with a $50 per person beverage minimum. Each ticket includes exclusive access to the pre-show reception offering savory food stations and a welcome glass of champagne with cocktails upon consumption. Guests must be 21 and over. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2pe3lfr. The event has a dress code of cocktail attire and jackets are required for gentlemen.

Reservations for a full dinner prior to the show are available at the adjacent Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room, the highest outdoor terrace bar in Manhattan. Bar SixtyFive offers American bistro fare in small sharing plates and larger entrée sizes, handcrafted cocktails, rare scotch and whisky, and an expansive wine list all set within an elegant atmosphere featuring striking views of New York City. Reservations are recommended.

LIVE! from the Rainbow Room is hosted on special evenings. Visit www.rainbowroom.com for schedule updates and more information. The concert takes place on Friday, June 23rd, 2017 from 6:30pm to 10:00pm at the Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, New York 10112.

Quintessential New York glamour finds its home 65 stories above the landmark Rockefeller Center. Crowning the timeless Manhattan skyline, the iconic Rainbow Room offers a modern twist on classic old-world charm, tailoring special moments for private events and unforgettable evenings of live entertainment. Since its debut in 1934, the Rainbow Room has drawn the world's elite to its curated, elevated and glamorous luxury. First operating as a formal supper club, the venue quickly became a New York City entertainment Focal point. Rainbow Room's name was inspired by the installation of a color organ that automatically converted music into changing colors in harmony with the moods expressed by the music. To mirror this effect, crystal curtains were added to the newly restored Rainbow Room to create a light shimmering veil at the windows without hindering the view. In 2012, the New York Landmarks Preservation Commission declared Rainbow Room a New York City Landmark. Rainbow Room is one of very few interior landmarks found in New York City.

