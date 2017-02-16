Jake Gyllenhaal Says He'd Like to Play 'Tevye' in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

In a new interview with Variety, Jake Gyllenhaal discusses his starring role in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. "The way this thing came together, it felt almost like fate was pushing for it to happen," says the actor of his musical Broadway debut.



As announced last week, the show's producers decided to withdraw from consideration for this year's Tony Awards. Gyllenhaal explains, "These awards are partially about getting attention and making sure people see shows that are still running. There's no reason to usurp any of that."

And now that the movie musical is beginning to gain popularity courtesy of films like LA LA LAND, Variety asked the actor if there was one musical role in particular he would like to take on. "I've never been someone who goes, 'I wanna do that'. But at some point, Tevye would be really great," he says, joking, "I'm working on the beard, obviously."

Read the article in full here.

Sunday in the Park with George, starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford is now running at the historic Hudson Theatre and will play through Sunday, April 23rd. Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Berger

Related Articles