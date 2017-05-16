It All Comes Back! FUN HOME Recoups on the Road

Producers Fox Theatricals and Barbara Whitman have announced that the national tour of the 2015 Tony Award-winning Best Musical, FUN HOME, has recouped its tour production costs in only eight months since opening in October 2016 in Cleveland, OH.

"We're so proud Fun Home has resonated with audience members throughout the country," producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Barbara Whitman said in a statement. "We hope that the success of the Fun Home National Tour will inspire others to produce groundbreaking, challenging and exciting new works of musical theater not only on Broadway, but also on the road."

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, FUN HOME introduces us to Alison at three different ages as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood that connect with her in surprising new ways. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

FUN HOME features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction. With this win, Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori also made history by becoming the first female writing team to be awarded the Best Score Tony Award.

The cast of FUN HOME includes Robert Petkoff (Broadway's Ragtime, All The Way, Anything Goes) as Bruce, Susan Moniz (Broadway's Grease, Chicago's Marriott Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater) as Helen and Kate Shindle (Broadway's Legally Blonde, Cabaret, and Miss America 1998) as Alison, Abby Corrigan, Carly Gold, Kally Duling, Robert Hager, Henry Boshart, Luké Barbato Smith, Anthony Fortino, Noelle Hogan, Caroline Murrah, Amanda Naughton, Jadyn Schwartz and Michael Winther.

FUN HOME was also nominated for 2015 Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of Musical (David Zinn), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Ben Stanton) and Best Orchestrations (John Clancy). The creative team also includes Danny Mefford (Choreography), Kai Harada (Sound Design), David Zinn(Costume Design) and Chris Fenwick (Music Direction).

Tony Award-winning director Sam Gold, who staged both the Off Broadway and Broadway productions of FUN HOME, restaged the national tour. The Broadway production of FUN HOME opened on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre on April 19, 2015 and ran through September 10, 2016. The national tour opened on October 5, 2016 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

FUN HOME was the event of the 2015 Broadway season, receiving raves from critics and audiences alike, winning five 2015 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL and making history along the way as the first show written exclusively by women to win theater's highest achievement. It was named to all of the major top 10 lists including The New York Times, Associated Press, New Yorker, Entertainment Weekly, BuzzFeed, The Daily Beast, Chicago Tribune, The Hollywood Reporter and more. The tour continues to garner rave reviews from across the country.

The FUN HOME tour continues through December 2017 with engagements in the following cities:

Houston, TX TUTS/Sarofim Hall Now - May 28, 2017

Kansas City, MO Kauffman Center May 30-June 4, 2017

East Lansing, MI Wharton Center June 6-11, 2017

Philadelphia, PA Forrest Theatre June 13-18, 2017

Hartford, CT The Bushnell June 20-25, 2017

Charlotte, NC Knight Theater June 27-July 2, 2017

Seattle, WA The 5th Avenue Theatre July 11-30, 2017

Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center August 1-6, 2017

San Antonio, TX Tobin Center August 9-10, 2017

Austin, TX Long Center August 11-13, 2017

Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage September 5-10, 2017

Dallas, TX AT&T PAC September 12-24, 2017

Greenville, SC The Peace Center September 26-October 1, 2017

Nashville, TN TPAC October 10-15, 2017

Boston, MA Boston Opera House October 17-29, 2017

Schenectady, NY Proctors October 31, November 5, 2017

Providence, RI PPAC November 7-12, 2017

Rochester, NY Auditorium Theater November 14-19, 2017

Tampa, FL Straz Center November 28-December 3, 2017

The Grammy nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording of FUN HOME is now available on PS Classics.

