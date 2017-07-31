INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/31

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/30/2017.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 266,316 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,904,725. The average ticket price was $119.80.

This was up number of shows as last week and up 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.32%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.40%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.62% vs. last week and up 25.14% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $119.80 is up $0.35 compared to last week and up $14.10 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($204,947), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($284,682), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($372,305), 1984 ($381,259), INDECENT ($533,355)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-362,228), ALADDIN ($-154,815), WAR PAINT ($-54,161), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-34,966), BANDSTAND ($-29,651)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($54.05), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($55.14), 1984 ($65.98), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.66), INDECENT ($71.91)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (30.71%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (39.47%), WAR PAINT (47.71%), 1984 (49.21%), MISS SAIGON (50.66%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

MARVIN'S ROOM (64.6%), MISS SAIGON (73.3%), 1984 (74.5%), ON YOUR FEET! (75.3%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (77.1%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN (-1828), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-987), WAR PAINT (-298), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-293), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-235)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

