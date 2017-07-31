WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/31

Jul. 31, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/30/2017.


This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 266,316 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,904,725. The average ticket price was $119.80.

This was up number of shows as last week and up 3 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 1.32%. Versus last year, attendance was up 10.40%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 1.62% vs. last week and up 25.14% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $119.80 is up $0.35 compared to last week and up $14.10 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,019,825
THE LION KING $2,583,039
HELLO, DOLLY! $2,250,414
WICKED $1,996,228
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,709,347


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($204,947), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($284,682), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($372,305), 1984 ($381,259), INDECENT ($533,355)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING $272,110
KINKY BOOTS $131,512
THE BOOK OF MORMON $101,129
HELLO, DOLLY! $97,803
ON YOUR FEET! $94,344


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($-362,228), ALADDIN ($-154,815), WAR PAINT ($-54,161), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-34,966), BANDSTAND ($-29,651)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $280.78
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $214.04
HELLO, DOLLY! $191.98
THE LION KING $169.81
COME FROM AWAY $153.21


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($54.05), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($55.14), 1984 ($65.98), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.66), INDECENT ($71.91)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

KINKY BOOTS 125.99%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 124.08%
HELLO, DOLLY! 122.97%
HAMILTON 114.83%
WICKED 112.16%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (30.71%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (39.47%), WAR PAINT (47.71%), 1984 (49.21%), MISS SAIGON (50.66%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.4%
COME FROM AWAY 102.0%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.3%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
MARVIN'S ROOM (64.6%), MISS SAIGON (73.3%), 1984 (74.5%), ON YOUR FEET! (75.3%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (77.1%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING 1644
THE BOOK OF MORMON 1074
ON YOUR FEET! 961
CATS 554
HELLO, DOLLY! 496


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
ALADDIN (-1828), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (-987), WAR PAINT (-298), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-293), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-235)

Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.

