INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/10; Broadway Drops for July 4th
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/9/2017.
This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 256,171 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,082,684. The average ticket price was $113.53.
This was number of shows as last week and up 1 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -9.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 8.74%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.02% vs. last week and up 16.97% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $113.53 is up $0.27 compared to last week and up $7.99 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,061,008
|THE LION KING
|$2,262,716
|WICKED
|$1,920,520
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$1,725,297
|ALADDIN
|$1,618,189
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($194,305), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($328,094), INDECENT ($334,409), 1984 ($369,888), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($450,676)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$383,140
|CHICAGO
|$80,772
|ALADDIN
|$44,719
|KINKY BOOTS
|$37,520
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$25,441
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 ($-518,963), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-214,029), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-168,946), THE LION KING ($-161,225), BEAUTIFUL ($-141,565)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$284.61
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$215.93
|THE LION KING
|$167.37
|COME FROM AWAY
|$146.92
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|$140.39
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($49.48), INDECENT ($54.14), 1984 ($63.09), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($64.06), ON YOUR FEET! ($76.39)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|125.24%
|HAMILTON
|116.4%
|WICKED
|107.9%
|KINKY BOOTS
|102.85%
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.54%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (33.28%), INDECENT (36.23%), ON YOUR FEET! (38.91%), WAR PAINT (47.68%), MISS SAIGON (47.71%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.1%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.9%
|HAMILTON
|101.8%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.5%
|THE LION KING
|99.6%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (60.8%), MISS SAIGON (65.1%), BEAUTIFUL (65.2%), INDECENT (72.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.0%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|INDECENT
|383
|CHICAGO
|331
|ON YOUR FEET!
|140
|KINKY BOOTS
|126
|HELLO, DOLLY!
|71
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1732), BEAUTIFUL (-1158), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1127), MARVIN'S ROOM (-1008), MISS SAIGON (-890)
Source: The Broadway League.