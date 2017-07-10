INDUSTRY INSIGHT
Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/10; Broadway Drops for July 4th

Jul. 10, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/9/2017.


This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 256,171 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,082,684. The average ticket price was $113.53.

This was number of shows as last week and up 1 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -9.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 8.74%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.02% vs. last week and up 16.97% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $113.53 is up $0.27 compared to last week and up $7.99 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,061,008
THE LION KING $2,262,716
WICKED $1,920,520
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $1,725,297
ALADDIN $1,618,189


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
MARVIN'S ROOM ($194,305), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($328,094), INDECENT ($334,409), 1984 ($369,888), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($450,676)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

DEAR EVAN HANSEN $383,140
CHICAGO $80,772
ALADDIN $44,719
KINKY BOOTS $37,520
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $25,441


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 ($-518,963), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-214,029), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-168,946), THE LION KING ($-161,225), BEAUTIFUL ($-141,565)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $284.61
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $215.93
THE LION KING $167.37
COME FROM AWAY $146.92
THE BOOK OF MORMON $140.39


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
MARVIN'S ROOM ($49.48), INDECENT ($54.14), 1984 ($63.09), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($64.06), ON YOUR FEET! ($76.39)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

DEAR EVAN HANSEN 125.24%
HAMILTON 116.4%
WICKED 107.9%
KINKY BOOTS 102.85%
THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.54%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
MARVIN'S ROOM (33.28%), INDECENT (36.23%), ON YOUR FEET! (38.91%), WAR PAINT (47.68%), MISS SAIGON (47.71%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.1%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%
THE LION KING 99.6%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
ON YOUR FEET! (60.8%), MISS SAIGON (65.1%), BEAUTIFUL (65.2%), INDECENT (72.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.0%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

INDECENT 383
CHICAGO 331
ON YOUR FEET! 140
KINKY BOOTS 126
HELLO, DOLLY! 71


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
THE LION KING (-1732), BEAUTIFUL (-1158), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1127), MARVIN'S ROOM (-1008), MISS SAIGON (-890)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!




 

Related Articles

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/10; Broadway Drops for July 4th
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 7/7 - BEAUTIFUL, LION KING, DISASTER, and More!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/5
  • CHICAGO CUISINE: Japanese Ramen Noodles Become a Gourmet Delight
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/29 - THE LITTLE MERMAID, RAGTIME, NEWSIES, and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: June 29, 2017

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com