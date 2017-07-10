INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 7/10; Broadway Drops for July 4th

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 7/9/2017.



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 256,171 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,082,684. The average ticket price was $113.53.

This was number of shows as last week and up 1 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -9.24%. Versus last year, attendance was up 8.74%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -9.02% vs. last week and up 16.97% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $113.53 is up $0.27 compared to last week and up $7.99 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARVIN'S ROOM ($194,305), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($328,094), INDECENT ($334,409), 1984 ($369,888), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($450,676)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 ($-518,963), HELLO, DOLLY! ($-214,029), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-168,946), THE LION KING ($-161,225), BEAUTIFUL ($-141,565)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

MARVIN'S ROOM ($49.48), INDECENT ($54.14), 1984 ($63.09), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($64.06), ON YOUR FEET! ($76.39)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

MARVIN'S ROOM (33.28%), INDECENT (36.23%), ON YOUR FEET! (38.91%), WAR PAINT (47.68%), MISS SAIGON (47.71%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

ON YOUR FEET! (60.8%), MISS SAIGON (65.1%), BEAUTIFUL (65.2%), INDECENT (72.0%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (75.0%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-1732), BEAUTIFUL (-1158), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1127), MARVIN'S ROOM (-1008), MISS SAIGON (-890)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles