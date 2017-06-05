INDUSTRY INSIGHT
Click Here for More Articles on INDUSTRY INSIGHT

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/5

Jun. 5, 2017  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/4/2017.


This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 284,771 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,793,987. The average ticket price was $115.16.

This was the same number of shows as last week and down 2 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.98%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.67%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.12% vs. last week and up 21.37% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.16 is down $-0.17 compared to last week and up $16.80 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,054,910
THE LION KING $2,031,825
HELLO, DOLLY! $1,903,373
WICKED $1,862,923
ALADDIN $1,495,237


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
INDECENT ($227,045), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($259,703), SWEAT ($275,958), 1984 ($282,053), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($349,831)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON $295,202
WICKED $59,055
WAITRESS $40,570
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 $33,005
SCHOOL OF ROCK $27,183


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
SUNSET BOULEVARD ($-220,668), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-143,694), CATS ($-135,878), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-114,531), CHICAGO ($-111,357)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $284.07
HELLO, DOLLY! $185.17
WAITRESS $160.54
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $156.98
THE LION KING $150.68


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
INDECENT ($51.46), 1984 ($53.93), SWEAT ($69.15), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.39), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($70.88)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

WAITRESS 133.02%
HAMILTON 116.16%
HELLO, DOLLY! 115.99%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 106.46%
WICKED 104.67%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
INDECENT (26.0%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (27.87%), 1984 (36.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (39.07%), SWEAT (42.4%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.1%
COME FROM AWAY 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.8%
HELLO, DOLLY! 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.5%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (43.5%), INDECENT (51.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (58.0%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (66.1%), 1984 (67.4%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SCHOOL OF ROCK 404
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY 202
1984 151
WICKED 89
KINKY BOOTS 68


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
SUNSET BOULEVARD (-1374), PRESENT LAUGHTER (-1202), ON YOUR FEET! (-1101), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1078), CHICAGO (-1001)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..


Related Articles


1 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author BWW Special Coverage

  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/5
  • What's Playing on Broadway: June 5-11, 2017
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/1 - FUN HOME, SOMETHING ROTTEN, and More!
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/30
  • Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/26 - DIRTY DANCING, LES MIS, WICKED, and More!
  • Watch Award-Winning Shows on BroadwayHD and Vote for the Theater Fans' Choice Awards

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com