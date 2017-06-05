INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 6/5

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 6/4/2017.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 284,771 tickets sold and a total gross of $32,793,987. The average ticket price was $115.16.

This was the same number of shows as last week and down 2 number of shows vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.98%. Versus last year, attendance was up 3.67%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.12% vs. last week and up 21.37% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.16 is down $-0.17 compared to last week and up $16.80 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

INDECENT ($227,045), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($259,703), SWEAT ($275,958), 1984 ($282,053), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($349,831)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SUNSET BOULEVARD ($-220,668), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($-143,694), CATS ($-135,878), GROUNDHOG DAY ($-114,531), CHICAGO ($-111,357)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

INDECENT ($51.46), 1984 ($53.93), SWEAT ($69.15), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($70.39), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION ($70.88)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

INDECENT (26.0%), SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (27.87%), 1984 (36.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (39.07%), SWEAT (42.4%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION (43.5%), INDECENT (51.4%), ON YOUR FEET! (58.0%), PRESENT LAUGHTER (66.1%), 1984 (67.4%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

SUNSET BOULEVARD (-1374), PRESENT LAUGHTER (-1202), ON YOUR FEET! (-1101), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1078), CHICAGO (-1001)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

