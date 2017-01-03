INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 1/3; Broadway Hits Holiday Highs

Welcome to this week's edition of our new WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 1/1/2017.

A BRONX TALE broke the box office record at the Longacre Theatre the week ending 1/1/17 with a gross of $1,293,151.00. The previous record of $1,038,106.30, was held by Of Mice and Men.

CHICAGO on Broadway grossed $1,248,473.10 for week ending 1.1.17, beating our previous weekly record of $1,174,672 from week ending 12.30.12 by $73,801. This breaks both a CHICAGO and an Ambassador Theatre house record. Also, the performance gross for Thursday, December 29 evening broke the record for the highest grossing performance ever at the Ambassador at $155,306.10.

WAITRESS rang in the New Year with its best week ever, and a Brooks Atkinson Theatre record gross of $1,331,954 (passing Grease). THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY grossed $2,397,106. for the week ending January 1, 2017, smashing records at Broadway's famed Palace Theatre and topping a record set two years ago by The Illusionists - Witness The Impossible at the Marquis Theater. Aladdin on Broadway broke the house record at The New Amsterdam Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2017 with a gross of $2,583,344.00 on nine performances, surpassing the previous record of $2,398,010.00. This marks the 12th time the show has broken a New Amsterdam Theatre house record since beginning performances in February 2014. OH, HELLO on BROADWAY has shattered the box office record at the Lyceum Theatre! The show grossed $911,602 over nine performances the week ending January 2. The previous record was held by the 2008 production of Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart. In its 19th year, The Lion King on Broadway achieved a new milestone, surpassing $3 million in weekly gross for the week ending January 1, 2017. This is the 26th house record the production has set at The Minskoff Theatre, with a gross of $3,098,330.00 on nine performances. JERSEY BOYS broke its own box office record the week ending 1/1/17 with a gross of $1,778.189.00. The previous record held by JERSEY BOYS was $1,440.456.00.



School of Rock - The Musical shattered the house record for the third time at the Winter Garden Theatre by grossing $2,022,136.11 for the week ending December 31, 2016. The prior record was set this week last year by the musical which grossed $1,671,628.18. Additionally, School of Rock set a new record for the highest grossing single performance in the Winter Garden's history at the Wednesday, December 28 matinee, with a gross of $241,819.50. In the U.K., School of Rock broke house records at the New London Theatre (a record previously held by War Horse). At the Majestic Theatre, Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera smashed its previous show / house record with a final gross of $1,942,351.00 for the week ending December 31, 2016.The record was set previously for the week ending December 29, 2013 when the musical grossed $1,843,295.83. The first-ever revival of CATS broke house records at the Neil Simon for a 9-performance week, smashing the record previously set by All The Way, with a $1,723,568.70 gross for the week ending December 31, 2016. Other record setters of the week included MATILDA, setting a new house record and enjoying their best week ever, PARAMOUR also grossing its highest week, SOMETHING ROTTEN! doing the same for their final week and THE PRESENT, hitting a previews record for the show with only 7 performances.

Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE ENCOUNTER ($334,416), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES ($395,622), IN TRANSIT ($444,520), FALSETTOS ($712,169), HOLIDAY INN ($765,648)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PRESENT ($25,511), HAMILTON ($31,892), HOLIDAY INN ($144,253), THE ENCOUNTER ($160,704), FALSETTOS ($165,731)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE ENCOUNTER ($61.25), IN TRANSIT ($85.30), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES ($85.87), THE HUMANS ($97.99), HOLIDAY INN ($98.55)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE ENCOUNTER (42.69%), LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (44.71%), IN TRANSIT (53.83%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY (67.77%), FALSETTOS (73.56%)





Top 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES (66.5%), THE ENCOUNTER (80.4%), THE ILLUSIONISTS - TURN OF THE CENTURY (84.5%), SOMETHING ROTTEN! (86.9%), IN TRANSIT (88.0%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 (-179),



That's all for this week... Other statistics that you'd like to see? Let us know!

