HIllary Clinton Receives Standing O at WAR PAINT Opening Night

Hillary Clinton attended opening night of the new Broadway musical War Paint last night, alongside her longtime top aide Huma Abedin. Similar to her past theater appearances, last night's audience gave the former Presidential candidate a standing ovation before the lights went down, and continued the applause as she made her way backstage to congratulate the cast and creatives following the performance.

The opening night of "War Paint" was kind of star studded, to say the least! pic.twitter.com/AbWkkN7yUO - Jim Caruso (@JimCaruso1) April 7, 2017





Clinton, who was a guest of WICKED producer David Stone, has been popping up at several Broadway shows in the last few months, including visits to IN TRANSIT, THE COLOR PURPLE, THE HUMANS and SUNSET BOULEVARD. War Paint marked her first Broadway opening. Commented Stone of Clinton's appearance, "I couldn't think of a more perfect opening night gift."



WAR PAINT star Patti LuPone said of Clinton, "There's a song that I sing in the show, 'Now You Know,' There's a line in it that goes, 'A woman scales the wall / Climbs high above them all/ And oh what gates of hell they put her through.' I've always thought about Hillary on that line." She continued, "I think she saw how much 'War Paint' is about women and power. I don't think all that much has changed for women."

Starring two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century.



Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens), War Paint reunites Scott Frankel and Michael Korie-the acclaimed composer and lyricist team of Grey Gardens and Far From Heaven-with Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (Grey Gardens, I Am My Own Wife). Choreography is by Tony Award-winner Christopher Gattelli.

Source: Variety

Photo credit: Walter McBride

