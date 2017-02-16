HAMILTON's Javier Munoz to Guest Star on NBC's Hit Drama 'Blindspot'

BWW has learned that Broadway's current Alexander Hamilton, Javier Muñoz will guest star in next Wednesday's all new episode of BLINDSPOT, titled "Draw O Caesar, Erase A Coward,' airing February 22 at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.

Muñoz will portray "Marc Gelman," described as "a mild mannered eccentric who owns a shop specializing in home decor in the West Village. He's had to trade in his ascots for an orange jumpsuit as he serves time for involuntary manslaughter. Gelman is shocked when he's brought into the FBI to be questioned on an unrelated charge. Marc left his beautiful girlfriend, Marjorie, in charge of his affairs while he's been behind bars and will soon discover she's kept a shocking secret from him."

Muñoz took over the role of Usnavi in IN THE HEIGHTS on Broadway. The actor has been a part of HAMILTON from its early development through the Public Theater. Other selected credits include The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, TwoGentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

