HAIRSPRAY's John Waters Doing Well Following Holiday Health Scare

You can't stop the beat, and you certainly can't stop prolific writer John Waters! According to The New York Post, the HAIRSPRAY scribe was forced to miss his annual holiday party on Friday due to a health scare which landed him in the hospital.

Guests in attendance at the annual Baltimore soiree, described as a "wild Christmas party," were informed that Waters would not be able to join in the celebration this year because he was in the hospital with kidney stones.

Ed Gunts, of the Baltimore Fishbowl, reported yesterday that the "Cry-Baby" author was now back at home and resting comfortably following his hospitalization. "It's a new concept in home entertainment - the host doesn't show up," Waters jokingly told Gunts via e-mail.

BWW wishes John Waters a speedy recovery!

Waters' 1988 film Hairspray was turned into a hit Broadway musical that swept the 2003 Tony Awards. A film adaptation of the Broadway musical was released in theaters in 2007. Last month, NBC presented a live version of the musical featuring an all-star cast. Cry-Baby was also converted into a Broadway musical in 2008.

