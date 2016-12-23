Farah Alvin, Devin Ilaw and More to Sing Favorite BROADWAY'S GUILTY PLEASURES at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "Broadway's Guilty Pleasures" on January 2nd, 2017 at 9:30 PM.

For one night only, some of Broadway and the West End's finest performers are belting out their favorite tunes to sing in the shower and, this time, we don't care if the neighbors hear. If you've ever sung "Meadowlark" in an empty subway car, or performed the entirety of "My Strongest Suit" in your living room, then this night featuring songs from Aida, Footloose, Starlight Express, Moulin Rouge, and more is not to be missed.

Featuring Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You), Oliver Thornton (West End's Rocky Horror -Frank and Priscilla-Original Felicia), Devin Ilaw (Thuy in the upcoming Broadway production of Miss Saigon, Les Mis), Olivia Phillip (Waitress, Disaster!), Caitlyn Caughell (Newsies), Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Juan Torres-Falcon (Kinky Boots), Laura D'Andre (HAIR and Grease Nat'l tours), Lexie Dorsett Sharp (Young Frankenstein nat'l tour), Courtney Cowart, Melissa Mitchell (Les Miserables), and featuring Ashley Sweetman, Jenna Patsuszek, and Lucy Moon! Hosted and produced by Ryan Speakman (CBS' "Bull" and TBS' "The Detour") with musical direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

"Broadway's Guilty Pleasures" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 2nd, 2017 at 9:30 PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155.

