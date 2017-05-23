Exclusive Podcast & Video: Joel B. New Welcomes Musical Theatre Factory Founding Member Michael Kushner

In Episode 508 of the Something New podcast, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with Michael Kushner, a performer, photographer, writer, makeup artist, and Founding Member of Musical Theatre Factory (mtf.nyc).

Michael Kushner is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association and some favorite credits include ON THE TOWN at Barrington Stage (Directed by John Rando), MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Barrington Stage (Directed by Julie Boyd), SONS OF THE PROPHET at GableStage (Directed by Joe Adler), and TOXIC IF SWALLOWED at Ars Nova (Directed by Charles Quittner).

As a photographer, Michael's work has been featured in The New York Times and in publications in print and online nationally and across the pond. He is the creator of THE DRESSING ROOM PROJECT, a photographic journal of actors prepping for their roles on Broadway - which is featured in the new theatre publication Musical Theater Today. As a writer, Michael is a contributor to the new BroadwayHit. As a "producer", Michael is one of the founding members of Musical Theatre Factory, currently in a three year residency with Playwrights Horizons.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

For the live song portion of the episode, Michael premieres "Other Plans" from New's original musical, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY. Featuring Gillian Berkowitz on piano. Recorded live in the Mary Rodgers Room at the Dramatists Guild.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

Related Articles