Exclusive Podcast & Video: Joel B. New Welcomes DeBose, Glenn, Keenan-Bolger, Lynch, Wolfson, and Young

In Episode 506 of the Something New podcast, award-winning songwriter Joel B. New sat down with Katie Lynch, creator and host of the Broadway World web series, "Backstage Bite." Check out the episode and the performance below.



On "Backstage Bite," viewers are invited to come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up in this new cooking show! See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Get to know some of your favorite performers with quirky segments like Quickfire Questions!

Guests include Ariana DeBose (A BRONX TALE), Kimiko Glenn (WAITRESS), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (TUCK EVERLASTING), Cortney Wolfson (KINKY BOOTS), Aaron Young (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF) and much more! @backstagebite

For the live song portion of the episode, Ms. Lynch premiered "A Sometimes Food." Music and lyrics by Joel B. New.

This episode was recorded live at Ripley-Grier Rehearsal Studios in NYC.

CHECK OUT THE EPISODE HERE AND THE LYNCH'S PERFORMANCE BELOW:

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

Related Articles