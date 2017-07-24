Exclusive Podcast: Joel B. New Welcomes Actress, Artist, Playwright, Amy Oestreicher

Podcasts
Exclusive Podcast: Joel B. New Welcomes Actress, Artist, Playwright, Amy OestreicherAmy Oestreicher is a PTSD peer-to-peer specialist, artist, author, writer for The Huffington Post, speaker for TEDx and RAINN, health advocate, award-winning actress, and playwright.

As a survivor and "thriver" of multiple traumas, Amy eagerly shares the gifts of life's "beautiful detours" her educational programming, writing, mixed media art, performance and inspirational speaking.

Amy has headlined international conferences on leadership, entrepreneurship, women's rights, mental health, disability, creativity, and domestic violence prevention. She is a SheSource Expert, a "Top Mental Health" writer for Medium, and a regular lifestyle, wellness, and arts contributor for over 70 notable online and print publications, and and her story has appeared on NBC's TODAY, CBS, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen Magazine, Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, MSNBC, among others. Visit amyoes.com for more info.

"Something New" is available on iTunes, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud Exclusive Podcast: Joel B. New Welcomes Actress, Artist, Playwright, Amy Oestreicherrecipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and the New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.


